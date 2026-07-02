Hunter Greene Tops the Latest Fantasy Baseball Pitcher Injury Updates as of July

The middle of the MLB season is the real testing point for the best pitchers. It is often asked who can exceed 100 innings and pitch well beyond it? Time will tell, and injuries will be the telltale among them. It is a matter of stamina and bodily hold-up. While many pitchers aim to stay standing tall, these pitchers have already hit the IL as the most fantasy-baseball-impacted items as of July.

Hunter Greene

The former Cy Young candidate will make his season debut on July 4, after being out all season due to an elbow injury. Do nothing other than start him. Buying him is still risky given his recent elbow injury.

Logan Henderson

In his limited 5-game sample size, Henderson has played very well. He has a 2.74 ERA with 30 strikeouts in 23.0 innings pitched. A back injury has sidelined Henderson since May 22, but he is due for a return next weekend, July 9. Pick him up on the waiver wire as an upside play.

Bailey Ober

The Twins expect to have Ober back in one week. Given his >4.00 ERA and recent elbow injury, he should not be rostered.

Max Scherzer

Scherzer is well beyond his best baseball. In his limited 2026 season, Scherzer's ERA is >10.00. The Blue Jays hope he returns around the All-Star break, but he is not viable in any fantasy baseball form.

Blake Treinen

One of the MLB's best relievers expects to return on Sunday, July 5. The veteran arm has been out due to a minor injury in his right elbow. His return will be risky with such an injury, yet his upside is also massive, as he was a former key contributor to the Dodgers' 2024 World Series run.

Kris Bubic

He was scratched from his scheduled rehab start the other day. Bubic's return is now about one month away. I would not drop him as Bubic is still a fantasy baseball starter when healthy.

Justin Verlander

Just like Scherzer, Verlander is aging and injured. His return has been delayed by about a week, set for July 8. All Verlander has to his name in 2026 is one start with a >12.00 ERA in that late March game. The upside is no longer there for a pitcher beyond 40 years old. Drop Verlander.

Lucas Giolito

Right elbow inflammation is the injury designation on Giolito. He will be out for at least two weeks on the 15-day IL. He can be held on the fantasy baseball IL for now.

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