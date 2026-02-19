Fantasy Basketball Buy-Low Options Emerge with Zach Lavine, Domantas Sabonis Injuries

The Kings are literally tanking without tanking as the season goes on. They have now lost both Zach LaVine and Domantas Sabonis for the season, and are pivoting to new, younger options. In the world of fantasy basketball, this bodes well for select players. They may be streamed or traded for, but they definitely have value worth considering despite being on a bad team.

Fantasy Basketball Impact

LaVine played 39 games this season, during which his usage rate was 23%. This is 2nd on the Kings, and now, this must pivot elsewhere. As a premier shooter on the team, the shooting will pivot to new perimeter weapons. The greatest beneficiaries will include Malik Monk, DeMar DeRozan, and DeAndre Hunter. The highest riser will for sure be Hunter.

The stint with the Kings is only two games deep for Hunter, but his usage rate is 20.5% in that time. He very well may start going forward, and that goes a long way. His usage rate could hit well above 20%, making him a streamer and/or a tradeable asset in fantasy basketball.

Sabonis' absence will, in turn, affect the Sacramento frontcourt. Maxime Raynaud will be a massive beneficiary. Now, Sabonis has played only 19 games this season, so we don't have a sample size to go by.

The King to invest in is, by far, Maxime Raynaud. He plays to a 16.5% usage rate and well over a 30% rebound rate. He will be near 30 minutes per game, if not more, and that goes a long way, as his counterpart has been out for four weeks now.

The player we're speaking of is Dylan Cardwell. He has played a significant role, with a 50% offensive rebound rate. However, he has been listed out for four weeks. Reynaud will play 35+ minutes per game, which makes him ultra-viable.

Buy or Sell

Buy: DeAndre Hunter, Maxime Reynaud

Sell: Zach LaVine, Domantas Sabonis (Dynasty)

It may be extremely difficult to sell either of these assets. However, they can still have demand in dynasty fantasy basketball. The price is low enough that you may sell them at, but you may want to accept the offer if your team can win this season. I would suggest going fishing and seeing what bites.

Injury Timelines

Zach LaVine has been ruled out for the season with a right-hand injury. Despite needing surgery, he will expect a full return for 2026-27. He remains under contract with the Kings through next season, so he very well may become a trade candidate. No one may bite that easily, but he will be talked about.

Domantas Sabonis just underwent a knee surgery as was necessary. He is now out for the season, and this could potentially linger into 2026-27. It is too early to tell, but his NBA trade value is reduced for now. He is still under contract for another two seasons after this one.

