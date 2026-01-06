Fantasy Basketball Impact Cedric Coward Injury: GG Jackson's Fantasy Stock Rises

One team that has been unable to catch a break in the NBA is the Memphis Grizzlies. An injury pops up here, another one there; they finally get a player back, and then as soon as that guy gets back, they lose another crucial player to their team. This cycle of unlucky breaks continued in their most recent matchup against the Los Angeles Lakers, where rookie Cedric Coward hobbled off the court and to the locker room. Here is the latest on Coward’s injury and the impact it has on fantasy basketball.

Cedric Coward Injury Update

Dec 30, 2025; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies forward Cedric Coward (23) dunks during the fourth quarter against the Philadelphia 76ers at FedExForum. | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Coward has had moments all year where he has looked like a budding superstar, and that was the case in this game against the Lakers. Through just 13 minutes of play, Coward had 16 points and eight rebounds. His night came to an abrupt end after he landed on the foot of center for Los Angeles, DeAndre Ayton. Coward then limped up and down the court, barely able to put weight on his foot, before a whistle was blown and he exited from the game.

He was announced as doubtful to return, and ended up not coming back into the game. On the Grizzlies' latest injury report ahead of Tuesday’s game against the San Antonio Spurs, he is listed as out with an ankle sprain. The Grizzlies have yet to officially release additional information about the significance of his injury.

If Coward misses substantial time, with an already banged-up Grizzlies team, fantasy managers may not have to look far to find a replacement.

Potential Fantasy Replacements For Coward

The Grizzlies staff likes to have a deep rotation, seeing a large number of players touch the court every night. This has led to them being the highest-scoring bench in the NBA. One player who has broken out recently and been putting up solid games within the rotation is a name fantasy managers may be familiar with. That name is third-year NBA player GG Jackson.

GG Jackson

Dec 26, 2025; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies forward GG Jackson II (45) drives to the basket as Milwaukee Bucks guard Ryan Rollins (13) defends during the fourth quarter at FedExForum. | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

After having an amazing end to his rookie season in the 2023-2024 season, Grizzlies forward Jackson has had a difficult time finding a spot on the court. And while he was racking up DNPs to start this year, with injuries and his improved play, he has found his way in the rotation for now.

In his last six games, he has logged 20 or more minutes, and in three of these games, he scored double digits. With Coward being a long and athletic wing, Jackson, who has similar traits, will likely be one of the main guys to take up Coward's minutes. In ESPN fantasy basketball league, he is currently rostered by less than 1% of teams.

Jake LaRavia

Jan 4, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward Jake Laravia (12) dribbles the ball against Memphis Grizzlies guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (3) during the first half at Crypto.com Arena. | Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

Another waiver wire add that fantasy managers should look into is forward for the Lakers, Jake LaRavia. In the absence of Austin Reaves due to a calf injury, LaRavia has played well in his last couple of games. LaRavia, in his last two contests, has averaged 23.5 points, three assists, and seven rebounds per game. In ESPN fantasy leagues, he is currently rostered by 26.3% of teams. He has notably been the most-added player in fantasy basketball on ESPN in the past seven days.

