Fantasy Basketball Impact: Norman Powell Injury Update

The Miami Heat have been playing solid as of late. They have won four of their last six games, but in their good play, they did come out with a scar. That scar being, their leading scorer for the season, Norman Powell picking up an injury.

Norman Powell Injury Update

Powell continues to look like he could be one of the main pieces Miami could build around for its future. This season, he is averaging 22.5 PPG, 3.6 RPG, and 2.6 APG. These numbers, along with helping the Heat be a competitive team in the Eastern Conference with a record of 32-29, helped him become an All-Star for the first time in his career. He has played in a total of 49 of Miami’s 61 games this season, recently missing their last game against the Houston Rockets. He exited the contest before against the Philadelphia 76ers on Feb. 26 with a groin strain.

The Heat did an MRI on Powell, and it showed that it was a grade 1 strain, and he is currently listed as week-to-week. The typical time for return for NBA players with this level of strain is one to three weeks. So, for fantasy managers with Powell, no drastic moves need to be made. But with the production he provides, a couple of Heat players could see a significant boost in their value for the time he is off the floor.

Kel’el Ware

Feb 11, 2026; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Miami Heat center Kel'el Ware (7) looks on against the New Orleans Pelicans during the first half at Smoothie King Center. | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Second year big out of the University of Indiana, Kel’el Ware’s playing time has been a point of discussion throughout his sophomore season. He has seen anywhere from 30 minutes on the floor to logging DNPs. With Powell out, Ware could see steady play in Miami’s lineup.

In the last game against Houston, where Powell was out with his groin injury, Ware logged 30 minutes off the bench. He had 13 points and 15 rebounds. And while Ware’s minutes on the court in this contest were somewhat rare, productive nights like this on the stat sheet this season have not been. This season, the versatile big is averaging 11.3 PPG and 9.4 RPG.

If Ware is available on fantasy waivers, he is a top add. He is, however, not a player to try to trade for if he is not available on waivers. This is due to his inconsistencies in playing time that will likely pop back up when Powell returns.

Tyler Herro

Feb 28, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro (14) dribbles the basketball ahead of during the fourth quarter at Kaseya Center. | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Former All-Star, Tyler Herro has adopted a role off the bench this season and has excelled in it. He is averaging 21.0 PPG, 4.3 RPG, and 4.4 APG. With Powell out, he should be leaned on as one of the Heat’s main scorers.

Fantasy managers with Herro, while Powell is out, should lock them in to starting lineups. And just like Ware, due to Powell’s injury being short-term, no trade should be made by fantasy managers to acquire Herro. That is, of course, unless a deal can be made to acquire him for a player of a lower level than what he is as a player when Powell is available.

