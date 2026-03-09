Tyrese Maxey, Jarrett Allen Plus More Big Injuries in Fantasy Basketball (Mar 9)

The NBA comes at us with a five-game Monday slate. This will feature the Nuggets versus the Thunder as the early matchup, and the Knicks versus the Clippers as the featured late matchup. As injuries loom large, fantasy basketball managers must stay in the know ahead of the soon approaching playoffs. This is what the injury report holds for us on March 9.

Ty Jerome, Memphis Grizzlies

Jerome has been simply unable to be healthy in 2026. He is doubtful to play on Monday. Look for lucrative upside in Walter Clayton Jr.

Cedric Coward, Memphis Grizzlies

The rookie in Coward will be out tonight, this paving way for Cam Spencer to be fantasy viable.

Michael Porter Jr., Brooklyn Nets

The Nets are resting Porter Jr. as the team begins a back-to-back. They are in no rush to win games as they wish for the top pick in the NBA draft. No one else is viable.

Egor Demin, Brooklyn Nets

Demin has a foot injury that keeps him out for the fifth game in a row. Nolan Traore is ultra-viable in this spot against Memphis.

Tyrese Maxey, Philadelphia 76ers

Maxey will miss two games at a minimum with a right finger sprain. That makes it hard to shoot and dribble. Quentin Grimes is worth a shot, especially in DFS.

VJ Edgecombe, Philadelphia 76ers

The back injury of Edgecombe is keeping him out for a third straight game tonight. Edgecombe's injury is not deemed too serious. Again, Grimes is worth a hard look.

Joel Embiid, Philadelphia 76ers

Embiid is hurt, once again. The team will evaluate him next week. With Embiid sidelined by this oblique injury, Andre Drummond becomes a low-end viable Center.

Jarrett Allen, Cleveland Cavaliers

"February J. A" has seen his elite stretch come to an end. Allen is out for the second straight game tonight with knee tendonitis. This will affect him from here on out. No seamless plug-in is found.

Kristaps Porzingis, Golden State Warriors

We are not so sure what his illness is, but Porzingis is still out with one. With Al Horford also out, there is nobody to plug in, and the Warriors will now be seriously against the wall to win tonight.

Ace Bailey, Utah Jazz

It seems as if an illness has the Jazz dinged up tonight. Bailey is a game-time decision. If out, Brice Sensabaugh is worth the start.

Keyonte George, Isaiah Collier, Utah Jazz

George and Collier are also dealing with the same illness. Both are game-time decisions. If as many as two of these Jazz' are out, you must consider Brice Sensabaugh.

John Collins, Los Angeles Clippers

Collins remains out, as expected. He deals with a not-so-simple neck injury. Everyone on the Clippers will get a slight bump.

