Fantasy Football Emergency Plan for Malik Nabers: 3 Late Replacements if He Sits

Is Malik Nabers going to play tonight? That is the question we have been asking all week long in the lead-up to Sunday Night Football. The Giants will be taking on the Dallas Cowboys in that primetime affair. Yet Nabers' status remains unconfirmed with 2 hours to go until game time.

Fantasy Football Emergency Scenarios

If Nabers is out and you lineup is stuck in a rut, here is what you can do.

Owners should scramble to find high-upside players on the waiver wire. That is, if you do not have one rostered on the bench that is playing on either Sunday or Monday night. Here are my favorite options:

WR, Malachi Fields (NYG)

Fields is considered the Giants' WR2 and No. 3 pass-catcher behind Isaiah Likely. If Nabers were out, Fields would be the team's No. 2 pass-catcher. I have him projected as the WR65 with Nabers playing. If the star wideout is listed as inactive, Fields will jump up to a top-50 projection at wide receiver.

The added benefit is also Fields' style of play. He is compared to someone like Michael Pittman Jr. and Courtland Sutton. Fields can win down the field and own with his size in the red zone via fade concepts.

WR, Ryan Flournoy (DAL)

The Cowboys signed Flournoy to a 1-year deal this past offseason. The team has loved their WR3, and I do possibly see Flournoy taking over for George Pickens if/when Pickens leaves post-2026.

Flournoy was rated 15th in the 2026 PFF Receiving Grade. The Cowboys are also a top-5 offense, and I have projected them to throw for 254 passing yards tonight, led by Dak Prescott. If any offense can support three wide receivers in fantasy, it is Brian Scottenheimer's pass-heavy unit.

The Cowboys will ultimately have Flournoy playing what is likely over 50% of offensive snaps. The floor is high enough to try to survive and advance the week.

WR, Cyrus Allen (KC)

Volatile outcomes are to be expected with Allen. The rookie has flourished in training camp. However, he is listed as the WR4, trailing Tyquan Thornton on the depth chart.

I am a strong believer in chemistry working its magic. When a Hall of Fame-level quarterback like Pat Mahomes trusts a player, the team will use him. He will earn snaps, and he will get more targets than one might expect. That had been a common theme for years, whether dealing with Tom Brady, Peyton Manning, or Drew Brees.

It is possible that Allen lays a goose egg. It is also possible he ends up having 6+ targets and a touchdown. We don't know, but if you really must shoot for the stars, Allen does have very high upside. We can hope it happens on Monday night rather than many weeks from now.

Malik Nabers Latest Updates

Malik Nabers is expected to play tonight, but fantasy owners can be nervous



• The team believes he is physically capable of playing impactful football

• The Giants do expect Nabers to play

• Nabers should either be on the field right now, or very soon (check this post’s… — Tom Carelli | Fantasy Football (@TCarelliTakes) September 13, 2026

The Giants are expected to have Nabers for Sunday Night Football. The team believes that Nabers is physically capable of playing. He has not yet decided if he is ready to play in the NFL. It is a mental hurdle of sorts to come back often a brutal injury and have confidence that you can do it and not leave yourself vulnerablefrom in a high-speed, hard-hitting environment.

Jay Glazer reported that Nabers would take the field 3 hours before game time and make his decision. The Giants expect him to play, but they also activated Braxton Berrios as a precautionary depth piece should Nabers sit this one out.

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