Fantasy Football Fallout From Xavier Worthy's Injury
On the third play of the game, Chiefs wide receiver Xavier Worthy collided with teammate Travis Kelce and injured his shoulder. The Chiefs initially said Worthy was Questionable to return to the Friday night game against the Chargers but they ultimately ruled him out early in the 2nd Quarter. The severity of Worthy’s injury is still unknown, but it was serious enough for the Chiefs to quickly recognize and announce he wouldn’t return.
Worthy’s injury in the Chiefs' opening game has a pretty sizeable ripple effect for fantasy football. Considering Rashee Rice is suspended for the first six games and Worthy could miss about a month of action (if he has a broken collarbone) or a week-or-two if the injury is less severe, Patrick Mahomes’ will be without his top two wide receivers.
Tight End Travis Kelce and wide receivers Hollywood Brown and Juju Smith-Schuster will see an uptick in action and targets from Mahomes. Jaylen Royals and Tyquan Thorton would also see more work in three-wide receiver sets.
Chiefs Player to Pickup off the Waiver Wire Xavier Worthy Injury
Outside of Kelce, most of the Chiefs playmakers that will see a bump in snaps were not drafted in Fantasy Football leagues. Hollywood Brown is available in 77% of leagues on Yahoo, Royals in 98%, Smith-Schuster and Thorton in 99%.
To help offset the lack of consistent playmakers at receiver, Kansas City may choose to feature their rushing attack more or use their running backs more in their passing attack. Kareem Hunt finished with just 23 catches and Isiah Pacheco had 12 catches in 7 games last season. But rookie Brashard Smith converted from wide receiver to running back in college and could be the best receiving back in Kansas City. Pacheco is owned in 96% of leagues but Hunt is available in 79% and Smith is available in 98%.
Patrick Mahomes was our 8th ranked quarterback in fantasy for Week 1 but going forward he’ll be ranked as a borderline QB1 until Worthy or Rice returns.