Fantasy Football Impact: Aaron Jones Returns to the Vikings in Week 8 TNF vs Chargers
Aaron Jones has been listed as ACTIVE for Thursday Night Football. This news is a little bit surprising, but he will go and project to be an immediate impact. This will affect Jordan Mason quite noticeably, but to what extent, we must measure. This matchup has the 3-3 Minnesota Vikings traveling to face the 4-3 Los Angeles Chargers. This will be a tense, closely battled matchup and the Vikings surely benefit from having a newly healthy body in Jones.
Fantasy Football Impact
Jones is active, but to what extent will he get work? Well, reports suggest that he is fully ready to go. We cannot expect him to 50/50 split snaps with Mason in his first game back, but he will neither get lacking work. After some forensic analysis, we will project Jones to have about 30% of running back snaps. This is a volatile number that can linger closer to 15%, or up to 50%, but 30% seems safe. Mason will then see 50-60% and the balance goes to quarterback scrambles and gadget plays.
Some people may have seen Zavier Scott has a deep sleeping DFS play tonight and he is now rendered useless. Personally, I would have never played Scott, but this caps his value as a net-zero.
This could strategically help the Vikings. Jones does not have any recent film to be studied by the Chargers. A running back is a running back and so I cannot imagine the advantage is large here, but an edge is an edge. Perhaps Kevin O'Connell has something up his sleeve but what, I have no idea. It is just a little tidbit.
Another little tidbit is the pass-blocking for Carson Wentz. Through two games, Jones had been great is pass-protection. His career says that he is volatile in this avenue, but Wentz enters this game roughed up from Sunday's game. Any added pass-protection is better than bad.
Stock Watch
Jordan Mason still has large opportunity and is a must-start RB2.
Aaron Jones is a dicey play as it is his first game back. Given his projected workload, he could be started as a Flex but if you have other reliable options, I would bench Jones until next game.
Updated Fantasy Sports On SI Week 8 Rankings
Jordan Mason: RB23
Aaron Jones: RB49
