Fantasy Football Impact: Breece Hall Practices While Braelon Allen Pops Up With A New Injury

We had some interesting developments today when it comes to the New York Jets' backfield. Breece Hall was once again a limited participant in practice on Wednesday, much like he was on Thursday and Friday last week before sitting out Week 7. However, Braelon Allen was also a limited participant due to an ankle injury.

Jets RB Breece Hall and RB Braelon Allen are both limited in practice today, per HC Aaron Glenn. — SleeperNFL (@SleeperNFL) October 28, 2026

Hall's status for Week 8 is still very much up in the air, but now we have some questions surrounding Allen, who has been very good in Hall's absence. This backfield was always going to be tough to predict if Hall returned in Week 8, but now things have gotten even more complicated.

Fantasy Impact

RB Breece Hall, New York Jets

It seems like Hall has a good chance to return this week after being a game-time decision in Week 7, but that is far from a sure thing. If he does play, we also don't know how many touches he'll see.

Not only could the team look to ease him back in coming off a soft-tissue injury, but Allen may have forced a split-backfield with his performance, with Hall sidelined. That's assuming Allen is able to play this week.

If Hall is able to get back on the field this week, he should be considered a risky RB2 in his first game back. This is a situation to monitor throughout the week to try to figure out his potential availability and workload.

RB Braelon Allen, New York Jets

Allen has looked great since taking over the starting job. Over the past three weeks, he has racked up 354 yards and one touchdown. We don't expect him to just go when Hall comes back, but we do expect him to be the clear second option in the backfield. Surely, Allen owners would love one more week with the starting job if Hall is sidelined.

Nevertheless, this new ankle injury could throw a wrench in all those plans. We don't believe this injury is serious, but we just don't know yet. If it ends up costing him time, it will be a tough blow to Allen owners.

RB Isaiah Davis, New York Jets

In the off chance that both Hall and Allen are ruled out for Week 8, Davis would be the next man up. He could be worth stashing just in case both backs are ruled out. The Jets have a great matchup this week against the Las Vegas Raiders, who are allowing the fifth-most fantasy points to running backs this season. Whoever their starter is will hold a ton of fantasy value.

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