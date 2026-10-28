Fantasy Football Impact: Davante Adams Latest Injury Update

While WR Davante Adams will miss some time after sustaining a hamstring injury in Week 6 of this season, he could be back sooner than many thought he would be. A recent update brings that optimism. Fantasy football managers could get him back in their starting lineups with a decent chunk of regular-season games in fantasy still left to be played

Davante Adams Latest Injury News

The timeline given out for Adams after his injury was 6-10 weeks. It was reported on Wednesday, Oct. 28, that he underwent successful surgery. Per Rams Head Coach Sean McVay, Adams is said to be "closer to the shorter-term" of the mentioned 6-10 weeks timeline.

Adams, who was recently placed on the injured reserve on Oct.20, can return to play as early as the Los Angeles Week 12 game against the Green Bay Packers. That would fall in line with the early estimate of Adams’s injury return timeline that has been given out.

Fantasy Impact of Adams Future Return

When Adams does return, WR Puka Nacua’s fantasy value will take a slight hit, but it will be nothing drastic. He will still be a top-tier WR, just as he was with Adams playing alongside him in 13 regular-season games in 2025. Nacua in 2025 in PPR fantasy formats was WR1, so fantasy managers with Nacua do not stress at all.

Adams return does limit the possibility of the Rams having any other relevant pass-catcher in fantasy outside of him and Nacua. So far, with him out, no WR has stepped up and become an intriguing add off the waiver wire. In the first game of the 2026 season where Adams was not available, Week 7, the highest snap share a Rams WR saw, not including Nacua, was WR Konata Mumpfield. He played in 43% of snaps.

In that same contest, a TE did have a notable game, Davis Allen, which should make him viewed as a potential TE stream play moving forward while Adams is out.

In Week 7, Rams TE Allen had four receptions on five targets for 20 yards and two TDs. He ranked as TE4 for the week in PPR fantasy formats and played in a season-high 69% of snaps.

Two other Rams TEs could also break through and be in the discussion of being TE streams while Adams is out. Those are TEs Tyler Higbee and Colby Parkinson. Higbee leads the Rams TE group in receiving yards with 260, and Parkinson has had six targets in each of Los Angeles' past two games.

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