Fantasy Football Impact: DJ Moore Stays Overnight at Hospital with Groin Issue
This afternoon, some unique news broke that we did not quite expect. DJ Moore was evaluated postgame of Monday Night Football and spent the night at the hospital. It was later confirmed by Ben Johnson that this was a groin issue. That enters much speculation of the matter that we will evaluate here. As for Moore, he is day-to-day. By doing our due diligence, we will value the Bears as if Moore were to miss time.
Fantasy Football Impact
Moore has not been as involved as many hoped, but he has not been absent either. Moore has a 16% target share which has gotten him to 19 Receptions, 215 Yards, and 1 Touchdown. This is not the Moore of old, but he is still very reliable as the WR2.
The good thing for the Bears is that they have massive depth at the wide receiver position. If Moore misses time, Luther Burden is given an increased role in the slot and Olamide Zaccheaus is starting on the outside, opposite of Rome Odunze. Beyond that, the Bears have Colston Loveland back healthy and being worked into his full workload. Cole Kmet has also been a very valuable tight end at times. Devin Duvernay would also jump up a spot, though play very little.
Odunze has a 25% target share on the year. He may see an extra couple targets with Moore out. Everyone gets one-or-two extra looks per game, so there is no huge upgrade by any means. Moore has only two red zone targets on the year.
Stock Watch
Rome Odunze goes up a few spots in the WR Rankings, but nothing that is game changing.
Olamide Zaccheaus is a deep sleeper that is startable in a hole, as is Luther Burden.
Colston Loveland is still a bench player, but see's moderately increased opportunity. He could be a desperation play.
DJ Moore Stays Overnight at Hospital with Groin Issue
His issue was labeled as a groin matter, but this has a wide array of possible diagnosis'. Suggestions have been testicular torsion, hernia, or anything else internal that could have happened for a hard hit or landing.
It is very unclear as for the severity of Moore's injury. He was cleared to go home and it reported to have low concern, but it will be crucial to stay tuned into this matter. A lack of information usually coincides with uncertain risk. This means, it can be nothing or something. It is only Tuesday, so we have time.