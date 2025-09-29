Fantasy Football Impact: Giants WR Malik Nabers Out for Season With Torn ACL
Just as the Giants had some hype rumbling with Jaxson Dart, they lost Malik Nabers for the season with a torn ACL. This is a massive blow being that Nabers is widely considered to be a Top-5 wide receiver in the NFL. As the Giants get up to 1-3, they will still look to win games and save Brian Daboll's job. This will trigger a "Next Man Up" mentality and so we must dive in and re-value this Giants offense without Nabers.
Fantasy Football Impact of Malik Nabers' Torn ACL
Nabers had been commanding a 29% target share this season, and if he did not get hurt, this would be over 30%. He adds a whole other element to this offense as a rare receiver that you must full on gameplan for when facing the Giants. With his 29% gone, it must now spread around.
The first assumption here is that some of this work shifts to an increase in rushes. Cam Skattebo is one of the best players on this offense already, so they will swap some 1v1 passes to Nabers into some high-leverage running plays. This will not be a massive shift, but it can account for a couple play changes per game.
The Giants will now utilize Wan'Dale Robinson and Darius Slayton that much more. These two receivers, I would venture to say, are among the better depth-units in the NFL, so the Giants have that going for him. Robinson currently has a 22% target share on the season. You can now expect that to rise above 25%. Slayton has a 10% target share and he likely has the largest boost of all being a wideout, as opposed to Robinson. Slayton may very well double in target share, making him fantasy viable on a week-to-week basis.
As for Theo Johnson, he may get enough extra work to be rosterable in deep leagues, but his value would have to be proven before started.
Outside of Jalin Hyatt, the Giants lack much else in their depth chart so I could expect them to make a move or two to add depth pieces. Hyatt has not proved much or anything since he entered the NFL, so I would not bother looking at him anytime soon.
Giants Receivers Stock Watch:
Wan'Dale Robinson is mostly startable, especially in PPR leagues. Darius Slayton is a week-to-week start/sit decision. Theo Johnson is rosterable in deep leagues with moderate upside. Cam Skattebo is an RB2 and must-start on a weekly basis, regardless of Tyrone Tracy.
Malik Nabers Suffers Season-Ending ACL Tear
Nabers was going up for deep ball in the first half of Sunday's Chargers matchup, only to become another victim to the MetLife Stadium turf. Nabers pretty clearly tore his ACL and this was confirmed Monday morning. He will be out for the season and the Giants first win with Dart comes with some sadness.
The turf at MetLife Stadium has been notoriously bad. It has made a victim out of Aaron Rodgers, Nick Bosa, Sterling Shepard and many others over the years. Now it has taken Nabers. With good rehab, he will likely be good to go for the 2026 season, but the Daboll must now save his job with Nabers.