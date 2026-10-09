Fantasy Football Impact: Ja'Marr Chase And Tee Higgins Are Uncertain With Injuries, Opening The Door For Sleepers

The Cincinnati Bengals could be without both of their star wide receivers, Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins, in Week 5. Both exited Week 4 with injuries, and both are considered truly questionable for Sunday's matchup against the Miami Dolphins.

Chase is currently in the NFL's concussion protocol. While his getting in two practices this week is a great sign, he will still have to clear the protocol, and that is far from a sure thing. The good thing with the concussion protocol is that we should probably know by Saturday whether or not he'll play on Sunday.

Ja'Marr Chase is back at practice but remains in concussion protocol, per @Ben_Baby. pic.twitter.com/sgnKPVu188 — Yahoo Fantasy Sports (@YahooFantasy) October 8, 2026

Higgins is dealing with an adductor injury and, after only getting in a limited practice on Friday after missing both Wednesday and Thursday, he looks like he's trending towards being a true game-time decision in Week 5. This is a situation that will have to be monitored right up until inactives are announced on Sunday. The good news is that this game will be played on the early slate of games, so you should be able to pivot if he's ruled out.

Tee Higgins (groin/neck), per head coach Zac Taylor, "practiced some" Friday and will be listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Dolphins.



Via @pauldehnerjr pic.twitter.com/qqjyCGPEcV — RotoWire Fantasy Football (@RotoWireNFL) October 9, 2026

Fantasy Impact

WR Ja'Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals

If Chase is cleared for the game, he should be a full go with no restrictions. He will be a locked-in elite WR1. If he's active, you start him; if he's not, you don't. It's as simple as that. Monitor this situation throughout the day tomorrow; we should know whether or not he is cleared by then.

WR Tee Higgins, Cincinnati Bengals

Higgins is a bit trickier because his adductor injury could limit him or be re-aggravated during the game, even if he gives it a go. If he is active, he should be viewed as a high-risk WR2. While we know the upside is there, we aren't sure exactly how healthy he is. However, his upside will be elite if he plays and Chase ends up being inactive for Week 5.

WR Dohnte Meyers, Cincinnati Bengals

After catching seven of nine targets for 82 yards last week, with Chase exiting early, Meyers is the favorite to be the next man up if one or both of the top wide receivers are out. Obviously, he has more upside if they are both out, but he could still be a viable fantasy option if just one of them is sidelined.

However, we have been thrown a bit of a curveball this week with rookie Colbie Young returning to practice. There is a chance that he could throw a wrench in the plans of fantasy owners who decide to start Meyers.

TE Mike Gesicki, Tight End

Gesicki could also get a significant boost if either of the top wideouts miss this game. The Dolphins have struggled against tight ends this season, allowing the sixth-most fantasy points to the position. He's going to be a popular streaming option this week and could be worth a speculative add now if you're looking for an emergency pivot option.



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