Fantasy Football Impact: Jayden Daniels To Miss MNF vs Chiefs with Hamstring Strain
Jayden Daniels cannot seem to get out of his own way. He has been back as the Commanders starting quarterback over the past two weeks and like clockwork, he is injured again. Per Ian Rapaport, Daniels is expected to now miss Week 8 vs the Chiefs. This has implications on both sides of the ball that we will discuss today.
Fantasy Football Impact
This is not the first time that Daniels has been out this season as we well know. This gives us a notable sample size to takeaway from. Mariota started Weeks 3 and 4 for the Commanders and played quite well as the fill in.
Mariota averaged just 181.5 Yards over his two starts, but he did throw for 3 Touchdowns and 1 Interception. He also added 60 Rushing Yards and 1 Rushing Touchdown. The Commanders went 1-1 in these games.
We can expect Mariota to be a reliable, but low-upside quarterback for fantasy football. Truth be honest, you can likely stream a higher upside option in Week 8. Refer to our rankings.
Deebo Samuel remains questionable to play in Week 8. He has been vital to this offense and so Mariota will hope to have him back. If not, this will further devalue Mariota as a streamer option.
Terry McLaurin also remains questionable. If he does play, he may require a ramp up that is already at a minor hit with Mariota playing over Daniels.
By playing the Chiefs in Arrowhead, I would not consider any other pass catchers to be fantasy viable in Week 8. Luke McCaffrey was a Week 7 sleeper option, but he flopped on us.
The run-game should be relatively unaffected.
Stock Watch
Marcus Mariota is a streamer, but likely there are better options to choose from.
Deebo Samuel, Terry McLaurin are must-starts if active with minor downgrades.
Zach Ertz does not lose any value and is startable.
Jacory Croskey-Merritt is largely unaffected.
Jayden Daniels Will NOT Play in Week 8
Daniels suffered a low-grade hamstring strain in Week 7. It seems that he has had bad injury luck this season, but this is not considered to be a long-term issue. In fact, we can expect Daniels back in Week 9, although he will be questionable for that affair. Marcus Mariota is a reliable backup and so he will try to upset the Chiefs.