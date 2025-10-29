Fantasy Sports

Fantasy Football Impact: Joe Flacco is a Toss Up to Play Week 9 With AC Joint Sprain

Joe Flacco is questionable to play in Week 9, which may see Jake Browning elevated to the starting role.

Thomas Carelli

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Flacco (16) throws a pass in the fourth quarter of the NFL Week 7 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Pittsburgh Steelers at Paycor Stadium in downtown Cincinnati on Thursday, Oct. 16, 2025. The Bengals won, 33-31.
Joe Flacco pops up on this injury report and we now have to air doubt that he may play this week. Zach Taylor stated today that Flacco will be 50/50 to play. This means two things: Flacco will not be 100% whether active, or not, and Jake Browning may start. This has very drastic implications for fantasy football. We have seen an offensive surge in the two games with Flacco. Let's review this story.

Fantasy Football Impact

If Flacco is out, this Bengals offense will take a huge hit. With Browning, the Bengals had 2-of-4 games with less than 200 yards of total offense. However, we can play devils advocate. The Bengals faced the Jaguars, Vikings, Broncos, and Lions defenses in those games. This are all very stout units.

In Flacco's three starts with the Bengals, he is averaging 258 Yards per Game and he has a TD:INT ratio of 7:0.

In Browning four starts, he is averaging 189 Yards per Game and a TD:INT ratio of 6:8. His schedule was difficult, but this is still very bad.

Sometimes, time on the bench can help a quarterback. I do not expect Browning to comeback and play as good as Flacco has, but he should see an uptick in performance. It will still be a downgrade for this offense across the board.

The Bengals will host the Bears in Week 9. The Bears are 23rd in Fantasy Points Allowed to Wide Receivers. They are 21st in Sacks per Game and the Bengals are 17th in Sacks Allowed per Game. The Bears are 30th in Pass Rush Win Rate. Expect Browning to have time to deal.

Stock Watch

Jake Browning is a desperation start, but with high-risk. I would avoid him.

Ja'Marr Chase has a downgrade, but is still a must-start WR1. I would avoid him in DFS play.

Tee Higgins is still a must-start WR2, also to be avoided with risk in DFS.

Chase Brown is a must-start RB2. He may not downgrade as bad as expected.

Joe Flacco is 50/50 to Play in Week 9

Flacco sprained his AC joint against the Jets on Sunday. This injury is suggested to be one of pain management. If he can handle it and can play with confidence, he will go. If not, they will turn to Browning. It is a true 50/50. If Flacco plays, he may see a downgrade in performance. Either way, the Bengals do downgrade their offense in Week 9. Good news for Bears fans.

