Fantasy Football Impact: Lamar Jackson Exits Chiefs Game with Hamstring Injury
The injuries keep on piling up across the league and it's newest victim today was Lamar Jackson. His injury sufferred was a hamstring in the third quarter where Jackson never returned to the game. As far as the severity, details remain unconfirmed but it appears that is nothing drastic at this moment. Some reports have suggested cramping aided by the fact that Baltimore was getting blown out, while others suspect a strain. Whether Jackson misses no weeks, one week, or multiple weeks, we must do our due diligence and weigh his Fantasy Football impact.
Fantasy Football Impact
If Jackson were to miss any time, the entire offense takes a huge hit in value. So far this season there is not a single player with a better passer rating than Jackson (141.8). There is only one player (Daniel ones) with a better QBR than Jackson and three players (Goff, Purdy, Maye) with a better completion percentage. Cooper Rush is not Lamar, and so this offense takes a huge hit.
What you can expect here is that Baltimore will begin their games more run heavy and with low-risk passing. This game plan should aid Derrick Henry and Zay Flowers on paper, but will it actually? One must consider gamescript. The Ravens are 1-3 and looking down this season. Now with Rush at quarterback and very poor Ravens secondary, they very well may trail quite often. This makes for a passcript, thus devaluing Derrick Henry in the duration of a four-quarter football game.
Stock Watch
Mark Andrews has been a weekly Start/Sit debate and with Rush, he will be a sit for me. Rashod Bateman has been a sleeper-start option, but he would also be unstartable. As for Zay Flowers, I could actually see minimal drop off from him. Why? Rush will be asked to pass in simplest form and that makes for quick routes in space to Flowers. Derrick Henry remains a must-start, but could see much more limited upside. No one else is viable.
