Fantasy Football Impact: Puka Nacua Leaves Practice With Injury, Making Konata Mumpfield A Top Waiver Wire Target

Los Angeles Rams star wide receiver Puka Nacua was forced to leave practice today after suffering a calf injury. This comes just days after Davante Adams was placed on injured reserve due to a hamstring injury. We do not yet know the extent of this injury, but it will be one to monitor closely as we quickly close in on Week 7. For now, we'd consider him very questionable to play.

Rams WR Puka Nacua left practice early today due to a calf injury. pic.twitter.com/YDtwN3XyCx — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 22, 2026

Fantasy Impact

WR Puka Nacua, Los Angeles Rams

If this is a serious injury, this is obviously disastrous for fantasy owners. Despite dealing with multiple injuries this season and off-field issues all offseason, Nacua has continued to be a target machine and one of the best fantasy receivers in the league.

All we can do now is wait for some sort of news on this injury. It could be something minor, and he could play on Sunday, or he could be headed to IR. Hopefully, we'll know a lot more tomorrow.

WR Konata Mumpfield, Los Angeles Rams

You should be racing to the waiver wire to pick up Mumpfield if he's available. Especially if you own Nacua. He would step in as the WR1 with Adams out if Nacua misses time. The volume will be there, and we've seen him be productive when given the opportunity. In Week 3, with Nacua sidelined, he caught four of eight targets for 93 yards and a touchdown.

If he's available, he shouldn't be. If this ends up being a long-term injury, he could be a league-winning acquisition.

TE Tyler Higbee, Los Angeles Rams

Higbee, along with Colby Parkinson, should see a much larger role in the offense if Nacua is out. They were already going to see a bump with Adams out, but this pushes them to borderline low-end TE1s. Both should hold a ton of value, but Higbee should be prioritized slightly ahead of Parkinson.

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