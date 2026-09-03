Fantasy Football Impact: Rome Odunze and D’Andre Swift Injury Updates

With the NFL regular season rapidly approaching, two of the most important offensive players for the Chicago Bears, WR Rome Odunze and RB D’Andre Swift, have both recently sustained injuries. Here is the latest injury news regarding the two players and what effect it could have on fantasy football.

Rome Odunze Injury Update

Jun 11, 2026; Lake Forest, IL, USA; Chicago Bears wide receiver Rome Odunze (15) run on the field during Minicamp at Halas Hall. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

According to Bears beat writer for the Chicago Tribune, Sean Hammond, Odunze got hurt during an install period, and his injury appears to be related to his right leg. Hammond also said the following in a post on X.

“Looked like his right leg. He wasn’t overly concerned — he tried to stay in — but trainers pulled him off.”

While the initial outlook does not appear to be severe for Odunze, fantasy managers should be concerned due to a lingering injury that had an impact on his 2025 fantasy season having a rapid drop in production from the start of the year to the end of it. However, a positive is that injury had to do with his left foot.

D’Andre Swift Injury Update

Jun 9, 2026; Lake Forest, IL, USA; Chicago Bears running back D'Andre Swift (4) runs with the ball during Chicago Bears Minicamp at Halas Hall. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In a full-team period towards the end of practice, Swift appeared to sustain an injury to his midsection, according to Hammond. Not much has been said yet regarding the severity of Swift’s injury.

Fantasy Impact If Rome Odunze Misses Time

Jun 11, 2026; Lake Forest, IL, USA; Chicago Bears wide receiver Luther Burden III (10) stretches during Minicamp at Halas Hall. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If Odunze misses time, WR2 on the Bears, Luther Burden III, has top-10 WR fantasy potential in fantasy for any week Odunze is out. Burden could also become the WR1 on the Bears in 2026. Any time he has to establish that with Odunze off the field is certainly a big positive for his fantasy outlook.

Burden III in 2025 had 47 receptions, 652 receiving yards, and two TDs. His Current ADP in PPR fantasy formats in ESPN fantasy leagues is WR27.

Fantasy Impact If D’Andre Swift Misses Time

Jan 10, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Chicago Bears running back Kyle Monangai (25) reacts after a first down carry against the Green Bay Packers during the first half of an NFC Wild Card Round game at Soldier Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If Swift’s injury is serious enough to make him unavailable in Week 1, then his workload would be put on the shoulders of the Bears' RB2, Kyle Monangai, maybe. He is dealing with an injury of his own, and his availability for Week 1 is also not certain.

Monangai earlier in training camp hyper-extended his right knee. So, in the case that both of them were to miss time, the RB1 would then become Roschon Johnson. If that was the case for Week 1, Johnson should not be seen as a viable starting option. In his three previous seasons in the NFL, he has yet to have a game where he has had over 40 rushing yards.

D’Andre Swift’s current ADP in PPR formats in ESPN leagues is RB20; Mongai’s is RB37. For fantasy managers who have yet to draft, they should not take them significantly away from their ADPs, even with their current injuries.

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