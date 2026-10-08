Fantasy Football Impact: Tee Higgins And Ja'Marr Chase Injury Updates

While the main concern headed into Week 5 of fantasy football for the Cincinnati Bengals seemed to be their star WR1 Ja’Marr Chase, their WR2 Tee Higgins may be the one not to be available in their upcoming game against the Miami Dolphins

Ja’Marr Chase Latest Injury News

Oct 4, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) looks on during warmups before the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Paycor Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Chase has been dealing with a concussion he suffered in the second quarter of Week 4 against the Houston Texans. He did not participate in the Bengals' practice on Wednesday, Oct. 7, but ahead of the team’s practice on Thursday, Oct. 8, he was seen with a helmet and pads.

With Chase trending to be available in Week 5, he is of course a must-start in fantasy, especially against the Dolphins, who are in the midst of a bad year. They are currently allowing the 12th most points per game in the NFL: 25.3.

Tee Higgins Latest Injury News

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins (5) catches a pass ahead of Jacksonville Jaguars safety Antonio Johnson (6) in the first quarter of the NFL Week 4 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Jacksonville Jaguars at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati on Sunday, Oct. 4, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Higgins suffered a groin injury against Houston in the fourth quarter in Week 4. He had 11 receptions on 16 targets for 157 yards. Higgins attempted to return to the game after the play in which he got hurt, but after logging one snap in Cincinnati’s final drive, he did not play the rest of the game.

Higgins did not practice on Wednesday and was in full street clothes on the sideline. In Thursday’s practice, he was not in pads once again, but he seems to have taken a slight step forward in his recovery process. He was seen jogging on the Bengals’ rehab field.

Bengals Fantasy Sleeper In Week 5, If Higgins And Or Chase Do Not Play

Oct 4, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Dohnte Meyers (81) after the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Paycor Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With Chase missing the majority of the game in Week 4, that gave forth a huge opportunity for Bengals WR Dohnte Meyers. He played in 89% of snaps, up from a previous high in 2026 of 56%, and logged seven receptions on nine targets for 82 yards. With the Bengals WR3 before the start of the 2026 season, Andre Iosivas, still on the injured reserve, if Chase or Higgins are out, the Bengals WR2 role would be given to Meyers, making him a more than playable WR in fantasy in Week 5.

There is enough volume in the Bengals' pass game for him to have a notable game in that role. So far in 2026, Cincinnati is averaging the fifth-most passing yards per game 277.5, and is also averaging the fifth-most passing attempts per game 39.3. Their Week 5 opponent, Miami, has also given up 80 or more receiving yards to an opposing player in all of their past three games. Meyers in ESPN fantasy leagues is just rostered by 8.8% of teams.

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