Fantasy Football Impact: Tucker Kraft And 4 Other Notable Injuries From Week 9
The injuries in the NFL continued to stockpile in week nine. Here are five of the biggest injuries from Sunday’s slate of games and what impact they can have on fantasy football moving forward.
Aaron Jones
After missing five games due to injury, RB1 for the Minnesota Vikings, Aaron Jones, in week nine got bit by the injury bug yet again. In the third quarter against the Detroit Lions, he sustained a shoulder injury and did not return. In the game, he had nine rushes for 78 yards and two catches for 20 yards.
If he remains out past this week, RB2 for the Vikings, Jordan Mason, will be back in the role of RB1. This season, he has already shown that he can have solid outings and be a good fantasy play. His best game of the year was against the Cincinnati Bengals in week three, where he had 16 carries for 116 yards and two touchdowns.
Tucker Kraft
It was a scary sight in the third quarter at Lambeau Field. Green Bay Packer TE1 Tucker Kraft suffered a knee injury. He went to the medical tent to be evaluated, after being helped off the field by trainers. After his eval, he was carted off to the locker rooms. Further news has came out, and the Packers fear that Kraft sustained a torn ACL.
With Kraft out TE2 for the Green Bay Packers, Luke Musgrave, will move up the Packers' depth chart. Musgrave has shown a little promise in fantasy football in his three year career, most notably in his rookie season. In 2023, Musgrave had 352 receiving yards in 11 games.
Kayshon Boutte
WR2 for the New England Patriots, Kayshon Boutte, prior to week nine, rattled off three great outings in a row. In those games, he had a combined 223 receiving yards, 10 catches, and four touchdowns. Unfortunately, a pin will have to be put in his breakout. This week against the Atlanta Falcons, Boutte was ruled out of the game with a hamstring injury he suffered in the second quarter. Boutte had no receptions in the game and had one target.
If Boutte misses any time, one receiver that could step up and be a potential fantasy football flex play from the Patriots is Demario Douglas. Against the Falcons, Douglas had four receptions for 100 receiving yards and a touchdown. His best game prior to this was against the New Orleans Saints in week six. In the game, he had three catches for 71 yards and a touchdown. In ESPN fantasy leagues, he is currently 5.2% rostered.
Cole Kmet
Chicago Bears TE2, Cole Kmet, was injured in Sunday’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals in the second quarter. He was ruled out with a concussion. Kmet in the game had one catch for 10 yards.
In Kmet’s absence, TE1 for the Chicago Bears, Colston Loveland went on to have his best game of the season. Loveland had six catches for 118 yards and two touchdowns. 104 of these yards came in the second half. With Kmet out, Loveland becomes a more reliable fantasy play, as his snap count should shoot up with him being unavailable.
Puka Nacua
Star WR for the Los Angeles Rams, Puka Nacua, exited Sunday’s game against the New Orleans Saints in the third quarter with a chest injury. He was listed as a questionable return and ended up not coming back in a 34-10 win for the Rams. Nacua in the contest had seven receptions for 95 yards and a touchdown.
If he remains out, nobody else inside the receiving corps for the Rams should be seen as a potential fantasy flex play. The ceiling for WR, Davante Adams, and what he can produce in fantasy football should be something to note, as he becomes the top option in Los Angeles’ pas game.