Fantasy Football Impact: Tyreek Hill Dislocates Knee in Monday Night Football
Tyreek Hill went down with a brutal injury in the 3rd quarter of Monday Night Football. Right away, you could see his leg twist and he will be out for the entire season, if not longer. First off, we wish the best to Hill and that he has a speed recovery. Stunningly, Hill was smiling quite a bit when leaving the field. As for us, we must do our job and value this Dolphins offense with Hill sidelined.
Fantasy Football Impact
With Hill out for the season, most likely, the Dolphins take a new look. First and foremost, Jaylen Waddle is the certified WR1 and he may well see an target share well over 30%. The other beneficiary will be the new addition, Darren Waller. Earlier in the game, Waller had an immediate impact by scoring a touchdown over Sauce Gardner. In the third quarter, shortly after the Hill injury, Waller went on to score again. He appears all geared up. These two will lead this pass game.
The othe beneificaries will be De'Von Achane and Malik Washington. Achane is a prime target even in the passing offense. Achane already has a target share of 24%, so expect it to near closer to 30%. As for Washington, they have clearly made use of him with a 13% target share. Expect him to near on 20%.
Stock Watch:
Jaylen Waddle is a high-end WR2. Darren Waller will be a certified starting tight end. Achane moves closer to overall RB1. Washington is worth a deep-league stash, but still mostly invaluable with limited touchdown opportunity in the pecking order.
