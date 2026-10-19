Fantasy Football Impact: What Jordyn Tyson Nearing A Return Means For Chris Olave and Devaughn Vele

It's been a while, but we finally got a positive update on New Orleans Saints first-round pick Jordyn Tyson. The rookie wide receiver has missed the entirety of the season so far due to a hamstring injury he suffered back in August.

Today we learned that Tyson would be traveling with the team to Paris, France, for their Week 7 matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers. This could be a huge step in the right direction.

Jordyn Tyson (hamstring) traveled to Paris with the Saints for the team’s Week 7 matchup with the Steelers.



Via @nofnetwork pic.twitter.com/VDRCYo20Mi — RotoWire Fantasy Football (@RotoWireNFL) October 19, 2026

We just want to be clear that this does not mean that Tyson is going to play in Week 7, but this does seem to suggest that they could open his 21-day practice window this week. That is something to look out for on Wednesday.

Once his 21-day window is opened, his return will begin to become imminent. There is an outside chance that he could play next week; however, it's more likely he won't play in Paris than he will.

Fantasy Impact

WR Jordyn Tyson, New Orleans Saints

Tyson has the potential to be a breakout star once he gets on the field. He was viewed by many analysts as the best wide receiver in this draft class. Unfortunately, injuries were a major concern, and that fear became a reality right out of the gate. However, just because he got hurt once does not guarantee he's going to be injury-prone or keep getting hurt.

Generally, we expect rookies to get off to a slow start, and his return will be his Week 1, but he still has league-winning upside. There is also a chance that he could get lost in the shuffle with the Saints' offense full of proven contributors and in mid-season form.

Fantasy owners are going to have to call their shot on Tyson and react accordingly. This is the time to go after him if you want him. Now is also the time to trade him if you don't expect much from him and you want to maximize his value in a deal.

WR Chris Olave, New Orleans Saints

We don't expect Olave to see much of a decline in targets, if any, with Tyson returning. Had Tyson been there since Week 1, that could be different, but Olave is locked in as the undisputed top option for this season. With more than 10 targets per game this season, you have nothing to worry about with Olave.

WR Devaughn Vele, New Orleans Saints

Vele is a player we are concerned about. He has been a serviceable flex option, but Tyson could kill his value. Through six games, Vele has caught 28 of 41 targets for 294 yards and two touchdowns. Those are solid numbers, but he can't afford to have someone come in and take any of his opportunities. This could be the time to sell Vele if the opportunity presents itself.

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