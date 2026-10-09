Fantasy Football Impact: What Lamar Jackson Being Ruled OUT Means For Zay Flowers, Derrick Henry, And Mark Andrews

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has been ruled out for Week 5 with what has been called a unique ankle injury. Backup quarterback Tyler Huntley will get the start in his absence. There is a good chance that Jackson misses additional time beyond this week, so we will have to monitor the situation closely moving forward.



𝗕𝗥𝗘𝗔𝗞𝗜𝗡𝗚: Ravens QB Lamar Jackson (ankle) out vs. Falcons; Tyler Huntley to starthttps://t.co/8CtKUzaB4k — Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) October 9, 2026

Fantasy Impact



QB Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens



This is a tough blow for fantasy owners because Jackson has been playing great this season. The hope is this won't linger once he's ready to return, as we saw last season. In 2025, Jackson was off to another hot start when a hamstring injury derailed him. He was never the same after that and was ultimately limited to 13 games last season.



When drafting Jackson, it's safe to bake in that he's probably going to miss a couple of games. He's only played a full 16- or 17-game season twice in his career, but last year was a disaster, and fantasy owners can't have that happen again. Hopefully, he gets fully healthy and returns at 100% like he was prior to the injury.



QB Tyler Huntley, Baltimore Ravens



Huntley is a serviceable backup for the Ravens, but shouldn't be used as anything more than an emergency option in Superflex leagues for fantasy. While his rushing ability does give him some upside, he has thrown two touchdowns in a game only once in 31 regular-season games.

In his career, he has thrown just 13 touchdowns and 10 interceptions on 551 pass attempts. However, he has rushed for 811 yards and five touchdowns.



He will be up against the Atlanta Falcons this week, who have been an average matchup for quarterbacks, but have continued to look better as we've gotten deeper into the season. We do not trust Huntley as anything more than a QB3 this week.



WR Zay Flowers, Baltimore Ravens



Losing Jackson is a major downgrade for Flowers and all the Ravens' weapons. That includes Mark Andrews and even Derrick Henry. Huntley just isn't the threat that Jackson is, through the air or on the ground.





With Huntley, you're probably capped at less than 200 passing yards and one passing touchdown, which makes it tough for a pass-catcher to have a huge week. While the team could lean on Henry more on the ground, the offense as a whole will be worse, and there will be fewer touchdown opportunities.

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