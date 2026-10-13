Fantasy Football Impact: With Jordan Mason Set To Return From Injury, You Should Sell High On Aaron Jones

The Minnesota Vikings have their bye week in Week 6, but when they return to host the Indianapolis Colts in Week 7, Jordan Mason is expected to be activated from injured reserve and back on the field. He has been sidelined since suffering a thumb injury in Week 1. This is big news for Mason fantasy football owners, but maybe even bigger news for Aaron Jones owners.

Jordan Mason is expected back after the bye and remains a big part of the offensive plan



Kevin O'Connell: “I'm excited about what's coming for us offensively. I've kind of envisioned it being like that from the beginning of the season, and we've been able to win football games… pic.twitter.com/XWCmLqUpgj — MicNuggets (@micnuggetsnfl) October 12, 2026

Fantasy Impact

RB Jordan Mason, Minnesota Vikings

Mason entered the season slotted in as the Vikings' top back and looked the part before getting injured in Week 1. In Week 1, he carried the ball 15 times for 59 yards and a touchdown at 3.9 yards per carry, including a nice 28-yard run. Unfortunately, he injured his thumb and was placed on the IR after the game.

He returns to a much different situation where Aaron Jones surprisingly has been thriving. This could massively cut down on the number of touches Mason was expected to get entering the season. However, when they were both on the field in the same game, Mason was the more productive back, leading Jones across the board in both production and efficiency.

What will be key to find out is whether Jones is revitalized and potentially better than Mason, or if this rushing attack is just clicking and Jones is the beneficiary. The much younger and more explosive Mason could take this offense and rushing attack to a whole other level if he steps in and takes off. It will be interesting to see how this plays out and should be monitored closely.

RB Aaron Jones, Minnesota Vikings

With Mason sidelined, Jones has stepped into a bell-cow role and taken full advantage. Over the past four games, he has racked up 85 carries for 370 rushing yards, 12 receptions for 72 receiving yards, and one touchdown. That averages out to over 110 yards from scrimmage per game. Those are massive numbers for a 31-year-old running back who we believed to be washed up entering the season.

Mason's return is going to undoubtedly cut into his workload and have a major impact on both his ceiling and his floor. So much so that if you have a chance to sell high on Aaron Jones, you should do it. We aren't sure that he won't be the lead back, but we are confident that both his volume and production will see a steep drop-off.

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