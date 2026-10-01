Fantasy Football Impact: Zach Charbonnet Is Designated to Return To Practice, Damaging Jadarian Price's Value

The Seattle Seahawks have officially designated Zach Charbonnet to return to practice. Charbonnet started the season off on the PUP list after tearing his ACL in the NFC Championship Game back in January. This officially opens his 21-day practice window. The team now has three weeks to add him to the active roster, or his season will be over.



Zach Charbonnet has officially been designated to return to practice. pic.twitter.com/dNJiyasbtk — Yahoo Fantasy Sports (@YahooFantasy) October 1, 2026

Fantasy Impact



RB Zach Charbonnet, Seattle Seahawks



We certainly do not expect Charbonnet to return to action in Week 4, but Week 5 isn't out of the question. Based on the timeline, it seems as if the team expects him back on the field by Week 7.



However, just because he's active doesn't mean he won't be limited. It takes time to work your way back from a torn ACL, and this timeline would put him at right about nine months.



Charbonnet is worth picking up and stashing if you have the roster room or if he's eligible to be stashed in your IR spot. If he doesn't return to the field immediately after being activated, you could find yourself in an annoying position when he's questionable or doubtful during the week and can't be put on IR.



Once he's fully healthy, we'd expect that he could take over a lot of the goal-line work. There is a good chance he returns to the same role he had last season, and Jadarian Price takes over Kenneth Walker's role.



RB Jadarian Price, Seattle Seahawks



Price hasn't exactly lit it up so far during his rookie campaign, but he has been dealing with a shoulder injury. Through three games, he has carried the ball 28 times for 119 yards at 4.3 yards per carry and has caught four of seven targets for 21 yards. He is yet to score a touchdown.



We don't know how much Charbonnet returning will hurt Price being that this has already been a committee, but it certainly won't help. He was drafted to be a low-end RB2 this season and still could be; however, the massive upside fantasy owners hoped would be realized by the first-round pick does not look likely to happen this season. This is going to continue to be a committee, and the Seahawks rushing attack isn't nearly at the level it was at in 2025 as a whole.



RB Emanuel Wilson, Seattle Seahawks



Whether it's Wilson or George Holani, once Charbonnet returns, they lose all value. The moment Charbonnet is added to the active roster and is expected to play, it will be safe to cut both of them.

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