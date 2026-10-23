Fantasy Football Injury Impact: Bijan Robinson's Upside Skyrockets With Brian Robinson Jr Being Ruled OUT

The Atlanta Falcons have ruled out running back Brian Robinson Jr for Week 7 due to a hamstring injury. We usually don't report on backup running backs, and quite frankly, not many people really care about Robinson Jr. However, people really care about Bijan Robinson, and this is a major development when it comes to Bijan.

Falcons injury report: RB Brian Robinson among four ruled out vs. 49ershttps://t.co/AvxYadvg9Z pic.twitter.com/TgqJaHbYKG — Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) October 23, 2026

Fantasy Impact

RB Bijan Robinson, Atlanta Falcons

It's Bijan Robinson to the moon this week. This is essentially the equivalent of Jahmyr Gibbs taking over the Detroit Lions backfield without David Montgomery, and we've seen how that goes.

Bijan should now see all the volume he can handle without Robinson Jr there to steal his touchdowns. The Falcons play the San Francisco 49ers this week, who are a middle-of-the-pack matchup, allowing the 16th most fantasy points to running backs this season.

With this development, Robinson inches much closer to the RB1 overall spot on the week. Nevertheless, we still rank Gibbs as our RB1 because he has a much better matchup against the Green Bay Packers.

RB Brian Robinson Jr, Atlanta Falcons

Robinson's injury flew under the radar a bit. Probably because we don't see a ton of reports on backup running backs. This is a big one, though. Not only does Robinson Jr hold back Bijan, but he also holds some standalone flex value of his own. We do not know how long Robinson Jr will be sidelined, but Bijan is going to be a fantasy monster for as long as he is out.

RB Khalil Herbert, Atlanta Falcons

There hasn't been a single running back who has played an offensive snap this season for the Falcons other than Brian and Bijan Robinson. There isn't even another running back listed on their unofficial depth chart. We wouldn't expect any of their other options to see many touches this week, but Bijan also isn't going to play every single snap.

We are projecting Herbert to be the next man up, but it could also be Trey Sermon or Jam Miller in the mix. If Robinson is set to miss an extended period of time, we should find out this week who Bijan's handcuff is.

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