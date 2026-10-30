Fantasy Football Injury Impact: Breece Hall Being A Game-Time Decision Puts Braelon Allen's Value In Question

New York Jets running back Breece Hall once again failed to get in a full practice this week after practicing in a limited capacity on Friday. He is listed as questionable for Week 8 when the Jets host the Las Vegas Raiders and will likely end up being a game-time decision. This is a situation you'll have to monitor right up until inactives are released about 90 minutes before the game's 1:00 PM EST start time.

Breece Hall (quadriceps) will be listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Raiders.



Via @BrianCoz pic.twitter.com/pjF8Jx7cph — RotoWire Fantasy Football (@RotoWireNFL) October 30, 2026

Fantasy Impact

RB Breece Hall, New York Jets

We never expected Hall to play last week, but there is a real chance he suits up this week. However, it could be risky for his long-term health if he hasn't been able to get in a full practice yet. Everyone saw what happened with Saquon Barkley last week after rushing back from a soft tissue injury.

Like hamstrings, a quad injury can be tricky and is prone to re-aggravation. Braelon Allen playing so well in Hall's absence also allows Hall to take his time in returning, which is a nice luxury for the Jets.

This one could go either way, but if Hall is active, you should be starting him. This is a situation to monitor closely leading up to Sunday's game.

RB Braelon Allen, New York Jets

Allen has looked great with Hall sidelined, and there are a ton of fantasy owners who would love to see Hall take one more week to get healthy. If you own both Hall and Allen, you are probably better off with just Allen playing as well. He has done well enough to carve out a potentially significant role in the offense even when Hall returns.

However, if Hall is active, we would probably bench Allen this week until we get a good look at this backfield with everyone healthy. If Hall is out, Allen is a great start against the Raiders, who are allowing the sixth-most fantasy points to running backs this season.

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