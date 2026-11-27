The San Francisco 49ers have ruled out quarterback Brock Purdy for their Week 12 NFC West showdown against the Seattle Seahawks. Purdy was unable to practice all week due to a sprained ankle and will ultimately be inactive for Sunday's game.

49ers ruled out QB Brock Purdy, who did not practice this week due to a sprained ankle. 49ers QB Mac Jones will start Sunday vs. Seattle. pic.twitter.com/sMQVu3Jx3y — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 27, 2026

This situation got more and more dicey as we got deeper into the week. Mac Jones is expected to serve as the starting quarterback for the Niners this week, with Purdy sidelined.

Fantasy Impact

QB Brock Purdy, San Francisco 49ers

Purdy has been a tremendous fantasy asset this season, so hopefully this is only a one-week injury. We do not know the full extent of the sprained ankle, and knowing the 49ers, they aren't going to tell us more than they have to.

Losing him in a tough matchup against the Seahawks isn't the end of the world. He will now look to get healthy and hope to return next week on the road against the New York Giants.

QB Mac Jones, San Francisco 49ers

We have seen Jones step in and be successful as the backup quarterback, and we have also seen him fall flat on his face. While he should be good enough to maintain the value of the 49ers' fantasy weapons, we wouldn't be starting Jones against the Seahawks' defense.

WR Mike Evans, San Francisco 49ers

As we mentioned, Evans should be fine with Jones under center. There isn't such a drop-off that we'd even consider benching Evans this week. Get him in your lineup and hope that Jones hyper-targets him. The same goes for tight end George Kittle, who should absolutely still be in your lineup.

WR Demarcus Robinson, San Francisco 49ers

Speaking of hyper-targeting, Jones does tend to throw to a wide receiver you wouldn't necessarily expect over and over when he takes over. We saw it with Kendrick Bourne in San Francisco, and Jones is the only reason Brian Thomas Jr. has any fantasy relevance.

This is just a gut feeling, but Robinson fits the mold of a guy that Jones would target more than expected. He could be an intriguing cheap dart-throw option if you're desperate.

RB Christian McCaffrey, San Francisco 49ers

The 49ers could look to lean more on CMC and their rushing attack with Purdy sidelined, especially if they build up an early lead. Rookie Kaelon Black could also see more opportunities than usual on Sunday.



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