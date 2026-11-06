Fantasy Football Injury Impact: Cam Skattebo Being Ruled OUT Would Make Devin Singletary A Must-Start Option

It looks like New York Giants running back Cam Skattebo is trending in the wrong direction for Week 9, as he struggles with a hamstring injury. While he has not yet been ruled out, he looks to be on the wrong side of questionable. With the Giants already cutting Najee Harris and placing Tyrone Tracy Jr on injured reserve, Devin Singletary could be in line for a near bell-cow role if Skattebo does end up being ruled out.

"It does not seem" that Cam Skattebo (hamstring) will play Sunday against the Eagles.



Via @RapSheet pic.twitter.com/w23W4qQg5W — RotoWire Fantasy Football (@RotoWireNFL) November 6, 2026

Fantasy Impact

RB Cam Skattebo, New York Giants

After being unable to get on the practice field this week, we do not expect Skattebo to play in Week 9. You should still monitor the situation until he's officially ruled out, but things are not looking good. This is a tough blow for fantasy owners, with Skattebo coming off his best game of the season, a week after being benched for fumbling.

In Week 7, before the Giants' bye week, he rushed for 124 yards and a touchdown. This is a delicate situation for Skattebo in the New York backfield, so hopefully he returns to a full workload once he's healthy.

RB Devin Singletary, New York Giants

Singletary also played well in Week 7, stepping up with the other backups sidelined. He took five carries for 41 yards and a touchdown. Without any other running back of note on the Giants' roster, he should handle a near-every-down role if Skattebo can't go.

If you are trying to decide what his value is this week is Skattebo is sidelined, I am dealing with this situation in my most important leagues. I am starting him over Braelon Allen this week.

We are projecting him to have legitimate RB2 value this week in an above-average matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles. Just be sure to monitor the situation and make sure that Skattebo is ruled out before starting Singletary.

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