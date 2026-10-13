Fantasy Football Injury Impact: DeVonta Smith Could Return In Week 6, Damaging One Star And Elevating Another

We got some encouraging news out of Philadelphia today. There is some hope that Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith could return to action in Week 6. Smith has been sidelined with a hamstring injury since Week 3.

DeVonta Smith (hamstring) hasn't been ruled out for Week 6 against the Panthers, with head coach Nick Sirianni noting Monday that he's "hopeful" the wideout will be available to play.



Via @ZBerm pic.twitter.com/PfjYPP8bK7 — RotoWire Fantasy Football (@RotoWireNFL) October 12, 2026

If Smith is able to return, it would be a huge boost for both fantasy owners and the Eagles' offense. They definitely need him, especially with all their running backs injured, which will surely slow down their rushing attack. This is a situation we will be monitoring extremely closely this week.

Fantasy Impact

WR DeVonta Smith, Philadelphia Eagles

We aren't overly confident that Smith will return this week, but if he does, he should immediately be back in your lineups against the Carolina Panthers. He will step back in as a high-end WR2 with WR1 upside.

Before getting injured in Week 3, Smith had caught 19 of 27 targets for 235 yards and a touchdown. He will be a huge boost to the Eagles' passing attack as well as your fantasy football lineup.

WR Dontayvion Wicks, Philadelphia Eagles

When it comes to Wicks, Darius Cooper, and Makai Lemon, there are going to be fewer targets to go around for all of them. With Smith exiting Week 3 early, he is averaging more than nine targets per game.

They will all be extremely risky options once Smith returns. Wicks will slide back into the WR2 role, Cooper could become very dependent on touchdowns and big plays, and Lemon could fade back into obscurity. We would bench them all until we see how the targets are distributed once Smith is re-inserted into the offense. The development of Lemon could also be a key factor.

QB Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles

Things have not been going great for Hurts, and he desperately needs Smith back. The hope is that with his starting wideout back in the mix, Hurts can re-establish himself as a locked-in WR1.

Currently, he is a risky start after his 93-yard performance in Week 4 and his 220 yards, two touchdowns, and just two rushing yards in Week 5. With his rushing way down, totaling just 107 yards and one touchdown this season, he desperately needs a weapon like Smith to get the ball to.



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