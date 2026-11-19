We got a bit of good news today out of Sin City. Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers was in uniform after suffering an ankle injury on Sunday, which forced him out of the game. However, we do not know to what extent he practiced, and it is far from safe to assume that he will be out there on Sunday. If he can't go, Michael Mayer should see an increased role in the passing attack against the Denver Broncos in Week 11.

Brock Bowers (ankle/quadriceps) is in uniform for Thursday's practice session.



Via @ryanmcfadden_ pic.twitter.com/rrurYb2ymr — RotoWire Fantasy Football (@RotoWireNFL) November 19, 2026

Fantasy Impact

TE Brock Bowers, Las Vegas Raiders

This was a good sign, but it seems like a long shot that he'll play this week. Unless we see him get in a full practice tomorrow, or at the very least get reports that he's running and cutting, we would not expect him to be out there on Sunday.

This is a tough break because it is a great matchup against the Broncos, who are allowing the third-most fantasy football points to tight ends this season. His rookie quarterback is going to be in for an even longer day, too, if his top weapon isn't on the field.

TE Michael Mayer, Las Vegas Raiders

Mayer has been solid this season, and he has seen plenty of volume. He has already caught 41 of 49 targets this season for 404 yards and a touchdown. Those are very strong numbers for a backup tight end.

Surprisingly, his best games did not come when Bowers was sidelined. Nevertheless, we would project him to have a much bigger role with Bowers sidelined in this favorable matchup against the Broncos.



More Fantasy Sports On SI News