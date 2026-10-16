Fantasy Football Injury Impact: How To Manage Quinshon Judkins, Dylan Sampson, And Jaleel McLaughlin In Week 6

The Cleveland Browns' backfield is in complete disarray this week. Quinshon Judkins exited the stadium in Week 5 in a walking boot due to a foot injury. With Dylan Sampson already on injured reserve and expected to miss more time, Raheim Sanders was a hot waiver wire pickup early in the week. Then, Sanders was placed on injured reserve himself, while Sampson surprisingly had his 21-day practice window opened.



We came into the day with Sampson having a shot to return this week, but far from a sure thing, with Judkins missing practice on Wednesday and Thursday, and Jaleel McLaughlin serving as the potential last man standing in this backfield.



Well, Judkins has now returned to practice today, and we still don't have clarity on Sampson, who also practiced today. This is a situation that we will have to monitor closely right up until game time. We need to be sure to not only check out the injury reports, but also follow the reports about potential usage in Week 6 against the Baltimore Ravens.



Quinshon Judkins (foot) is taking part in Friday's practice session.



Via @DanielOyefusi pic.twitter.com/iFMwE5RGBh — RotoWire Fantasy Football (@RotoWireNFL) October 16, 2026

Fantasy Impact



RB Quinshon Judkins, Cleveland Browns



If Judkins plays, he is the clear-cut starting option for fantasy football. With Judkins active, we are starting him and benching or cutting all the other running backs. He is the most important cog in this backfield. Hopefully we get some clarity soon, but he could end up being a game-time call.



RB Dylan Sampson, Cleveland Browns



Despite this potentially being his first game back from IR, if Sampson is active and Judkins is inactive, we would be rolling with Sampson over McLaughlin. Not only is Sampson well ahead of McLaughlin on the depth chart, but he also has added upside thanks to his pass-catching abilities. If he is also the lead back on the ground, he has potential week-winning upside in a bell-cow role.



RB Jaleel McLaughlin, Cleveland Browns



There is still a real chance that neither Judkins nor Sampson plays this week. In that case, McLaughlin becomes an intriguing fantasy option. He would be the last option left in Cleveland and could see a ton of volume in a bell-cow role.



RB Audric Estime, Cleveland Browns



The Browns have elevated Estime from the practice squad this week, most likely assuming that one of Judkins or Sampson would be ruled out. If both Judkins and Sampson are ruled out, we do expect McLaughlin to lead the backfield, but Estime could steal the goal-line work. We wouldn't advise starting him, but he could end up with a bigger workload than we are anticipating and serve as a very deep sleeper dart-throw option.

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