Fantasy Football Injury Impact: Ja'Marr Chase And Tee Higgins Both Go Down, Opening The Door For A Sleeper

It was a tough day to be a Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver. Ja'Marr Chase exited Week 4 with a concussion which he suffered when being dragged down to the ground by his facemask. He was placed into the NFL's concussion protocol and will now have to clear it before he is able to return to the field. His day ended with just three catches for 27 yards.

Tee Higgins had a monster day with Chase going down early, but he also went down with an injury of his own. Despite catching 11 of 16 targets for 157 yards, the abductor injury he suffered could cost him some time. While Chase could go either way for Week 5, this is an injury we would watch closely because Higgins will probably end up being on the wrong side of questionable.

Cincinnati’s top wide receivers, Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins, both suffered injuries during Sunday’s loss to the Jaguars.



Story via @Ben_Baby:https://t.co/jXg7a1RODY — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 5, 2026

Fantasy Impact

WR Ja'Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals

The race for Chase to get cleared for the Bengals' Week 5 matchup with the Miami Dolphins starts now. This is not a matchup that fantasy owners want to be without their star wideout, as the Dolphins' secondary really struggles to cover anybody.

Obviously, long-term, it's more important that Chase gets fully healthy and doesn't put himself at risk of a re-injury that could ultimately cost him the season rather than a week; nevertheless, we hope he's able to clear the concussion protocol and get out there. If Chase is active for next week, he could potentially be the WR1 overall in the rankings, especially considering the injury to Higgins.

WR Tee Higgins, Cincinnati Bengals

Usually, Higgins explodes when Chase is out, much like we saw in Week 4. Unfortunately, after suffering an injury of his own, he may not get a chance to take advantage of a potential absence of Chase.

Adductor injuries are tricky, as are most soft-tissue injuries, so we will just have to wait and see how this week goes because we do not know the severity of the injury. It's not out of the question that he plays in Week 5, but it's also not out of the question that he lands on IR.

WR Dohnte Meyers, Cincinnati Bengals

With both Chase and Higgins in danger of missing Week 5, you may be wondering who the next man up at wide receiver is. It appears to be Meyers. In Week 4, he played on 89% of the snaps and caught seven of nine targets for 82 yards. That was with Higgins playing until the final drive.

If one of these star wideouts misses the game, Meyers could be an interesting sleeper option. However, if they both miss, Meyers will likely be the WR1 ahead of Michael Tinsley against the Dolphins next week.



More Fantasy Sports On SI News