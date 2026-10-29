Fantasy Football Injury Impact: Jadarian Price Designated To Return, Damaging Emanuel Wilson And Zach Charbonnet

The Seattle Seahawks have designated first-round rookie running back Jadarian Price to return from injured reserve. His 21-day practice window has been opened, and he should be returning to action from his chest injury soon.

Jadarian Price (chest) was designated to return to practice Thursday.



Via @seahawksPR pic.twitter.com/mQscRCDc3i — RotoWire Fantasy Football (@RotoWireNFL) October 29, 2026

While he will return to practice this week, that does not mean he will play in Week 8, although it is a possibility. This is a situation we will have to monitor closely. Zach Charbonnet's return also appears to be imminent.

Fantasy Impact

RB Jadarian Price, Seattle Seahawks

Whether Price's first game back is this week or in the near future, we do not have high hopes for his fantasy value. The most likely outcome is that he just further muddies an already confusing backfield.

In three games this season, he rushed for just 119 yards on 28 carries and four receptions for 21 yards without scoring a single touchdown. He wasn't exactly lighting it up before he got injured. Price is going to return to an even deeper committee, which only further complicates things.

RB Emanuel Wilson, Seattle Seahawks

Wilson had a nice run, but it appears to be coming to an end. With Charbonnet and Price both on their way back, his days of seeing 20-plus carries per game are behind him. It's possible that he sneaks one more strong game in this week, but the time is coming to move on from him.

If you can sell high on Wilson, we suggest you do so as soon as possible. This backfield is going to be a nightmare to figure out as everyone gets healthy.

RB Zach Charbonnet, Seattle Seahawks

Charbonnet will fall right in with other backs. It will be interesting to see how he is used in his first game back, but we expect him to fall into a committee that splits carries, with Charbonnet handling the goal-line work. We were hoping that Charbonnet would get a few strong fantasy games in before Price was ready to return, but that no longer looks likely.

More Fantasy Sports On SI News