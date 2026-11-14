Fantasy Football Injury Impact: Kenneth Walker Being Ruled OUT Opens The Door For Emmett Johnson To Break Out

The Kansas City Chiefs have ruled out running back Kenneth Walker III for Week 10 due to a groin injury. This is a huge loss for both the Chiefs and fantasy football owners. Rookie Emmett Johnson is expected to step into the starting role against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday. It will be interesting to see how he looks with an opportunity to get this backfield to himself.

Kenneth Walker (groin) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Falcons.



Via @Schultz_Report pic.twitter.com/sRWsDQtcbh — RotoWire Fantasy Football (@RotoWireNFL) November 14, 2026

Fantasy Impact

RB Kenneth Walker III, Kansas City Chiefs

Walker is in the midst of a monster season, but his health was always the fear when it came to him getting a full workload. This does not look like a long-term injury, but it is a situation we will have to monitor. Groin injuries can be tricky. They often linger and are extremely prone to re-aggravation.

Once Walker is able to return, which hopefully will be Week 11, he should be right back in your lineups. The team has made this sound like a minor tweak, as if he were close to playing this week. Hopefully, that is truly the case.

RB Emmett Johnson, Kansas City Chiefs

Johnson steps into the lead role this week and immediately becomes a must-start option. If you handcuffed Walker, Johnson is a fantastic backup plan, and if you had him stashed, you just stumbled upon a tremendous starting option.

He has a great matchup this week against the Falcons. Atlanta is allowing the seventh-most fantasy points to running backs this season. Johnson has averaged 4.3 yards per carry and 16.9 yards per reception this season on 26 carries and 14 receptions. We expect him to have a great game this week and be heavily utilized in the Chiefs' backfield.

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