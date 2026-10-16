Fantasy Football Injury Impact: Lamar Jackson Has Been Ruled OUT For Week 6, Damaging Zay Flowers' Upside

The Baltimore Ravens have ruled out starting quarterback Lamar Jackson for Week 6 with an ankle injury. It looked like he had a chance to return after missing last week's game, but the Ravens ultimately decided to give Jackson another week off to get healthy.

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson (ankle) out vs. Browns in Week 6. pic.twitter.com/92ieyu2hMF — NFL (@NFL) October 16, 2026

Coming away with an overtime win last week on the road against the Atlanta Falcons probably made this decision a bit easier for the team. Tyler Huntley will get another start this week on the road against the Cleveland Browns in another winnable matchup.

Fantasy Impact

QB Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens

While this is undoubtedly frustrating for fantasy owners, it's probably for the best long term. We saw what happened when Jackson came back too early last year, and it wasn't pretty. In 2025, he was rushed back from a hamstring injury before he was fully healthy, and he was a shell of himself for the remainder of the season.

The team clearly learned their lesson. They are going to give Jackson time to get healthy and come back at 100%. Based on what we saw this week, there is a strong chance that this is the last game he misses with this injury.

QB Tyler Huntley, Baltimore Ravens

Huntley was impressive last week, throwing for 201 yards and two touchdowns, and rushing for 20 yards and another touchdown. He's certainly not a QB1 this week, but he could be considered a streaming option or a play in Superflex leagues.

Cleveland is a middle-of-the-pack matchup, allowing the 16th-most fantasy points to quarterbacks this season. They have played well against quarterbacks since getting picked apart by Trevor Lawrence in Week 1.

However, it's worth noting that the four quarterbacks they have faced are Baker Mayfield, Bryce Young, Aaron Rodgers, and Geno Smith, in disastrous weather. The Browns are the average matchup they appear to be.

WR Zay Flowers, Baltimore Ravens

Predictably, Flowers had his worst game of the year last week with Jackson sidelined. He caught eight passes, but only turned his receptions into 53 yards. Huntley should be considered a significant downgrade for Flowers and all the Ravens' pass-catchers.

RB Derrick Henry, Baltimore Ravens

Despite struggling at times last season when Jackson was out, Henry had no issues in Week 5. He racked up 120 yards from scrimmage and a touchdown. Henry is an unstoppable machine and is an auto-start with or without Jackson on the field in any matchup.

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