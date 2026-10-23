Fantasy Football Injury Impact: Quinshon Judkins Set To Return, While Dylan Sampson Remains Questionable

The Cleveland Browns will be getting running back Quinshon Judkins back this week from his ankle injury after missing just one week. He is in line to handle a near bell-cow workload in Week 7 against the Tennessee Titans.

Dylan Sampson, who looked to be ready to return, is listed as questionable for Sunday's game. We'd expect him to play, but he's not a lock. It looks like he could be trending toward being a game-time decision.

Fantasy Impact

RB Quinshon Judkins, Cleveland Browns

This should be a big week for Judkins, in what projects to be a positive game script against the Titans. We expect him to handle a ton of volume, and he could be a full bell-cow back if Sampson ends up being inactive.

With Sampson out, not only will Judkins get almost all the carries and goal-line work, but he'll also see a boost in targets in the passing attack. If Sampson does play, he would cut into his passing-down work.

RB Dylan Sampson, Cleveland Browns

With Judkins back, you can't start Sampson in his first game back off of injured reserve. All he can do this week is damage Judkins. We don't view him as having much standalone value at all, even as a flex option. He's far too risky to start in Week 7.

RB Jaleel McLaughlin, Cleveland Browns

It is safe to cut McLaughlin as well as Audric Estime. Judkins is back, and Sampson will be back soon enough that neither of them holds any value moving forward. Cast them both to the waiver wire and replace them with a more valuable fantasy asset.

There is a chance that McLaughlin plays a minor role in the passing game this week if Sampson is out. Estime is completely useless with Judkins out and might not even be on the roster. Still, you aren't starting either of them regardless.

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