Fantasy Football Injury Impact: Saquon Barkley Hopes To Play But Could Be Limited In Week 8, Stash Elijah Mitchell

Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley was able to practice on Friday and hopes to be able to play on Sunday Night Football against the Washington Commanders. He will be listed as questionable for the game, but it looks like he plans to at least try to give it a go.

However, that could lead to the worst-case scenario of him being considered a game-time decision on Sunday Night when almost everyone else has played. To make matters even worse, there is a good chance that he could be limited even if he's active.

Saquon Barkley says he hopes to play on Sunday, per @DZangaroNBCS



“He’ll need to manage his injuries in the game.” — SleeperNFL (@SleeperNFL) October 30, 2026

If you are relying on Barkley this week, you have to be prepared for him to be inactive on Sunday night. That means you will need a pivot option who plays on either Sunday Night or Monday Night Football.

Fantasy Impact

RB Saquon Barkley, Philadelphia Eagles

It's still not clear whether or not Barkley will play this week, but we aren't confident in him either way. We are benching him this week if at all possible. His wanting to play doesn't mean he's fully healthy.

Having to manage his injuries in-game is also alarming. The last thing you want is to start him, and he barely plays. Something he has done multiple times this season. It's clear his hamstring is not fully healthy, and he did not look good at all in Week 7 despite playing through the injury.

Hamstrings are extremely prone to re-aggravation, and we expect him to be limited at best this week. We would much rather see the Eagles give him the proper time to rest and get healthy, so at the very least, we have him healthy for the stretch run and the fantasy playoffs.

RB Elijah Mitchell, Philadelphia Eagles

Mitchell looks to be the next man up if Barkley can't go. He could even have a significant role if Barkley is active. However, we would not be starting him if Barkley plays. Not only is he the fifth-string running back, but they also have a tough matchup against the Commanders, who are allowing the sixth-fewest fantasy points to running backs this season.

Splitting carries with Barkley or hoping he's limited isn't good enough to start him. He is a solid pivot option from Barkley to stash on your bench in case he is inactive, though.

RB Jaydon Blue, Philadelphia Eagles

Blue could also have a role in the offense this week. We just have no idea what that could be. He's a complete question mark and should not be viewed as anything more than a desperation dart throw in Week 8.

Nevertheless, he could be worth stashing on your bench before Sunday if you have room, just in case he has a more significant role than expected and Barkley re-injures himself. Otherwise, you can just cut him during waivers.

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