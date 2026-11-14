Fantasy Football Injury Impact: Travis Etienne Is Set To Return, Sinking The Value Of A Sleeper Running Back

The New Orleans Saints are expected to activate running back Travis Etienne Jr. from injured reserve, and he is expected to make his return from his Week 3 hamstring injury. We would expect him to immediately step into the lead-back role on Sunday against the Carolina Panthers.

The Saints plan to activate Travis Etienne (hamstring) from injured reserve ahead of Sunday's game against the Panthers.



Via @TomPelissero pic.twitter.com/H6k8UdW2Es — RotoWire Fantasy Football (@RotoWireNFL) November 14, 2026

Fantasy Impact

RB Travis Etienne Jr, New Orleans Saints

Etienne returns to a great matchup against the Panthers, who are allowing the second-most fantasy points to running backs this season. If they were willing to give Audric Estime 15 carries and a target last week, essentially off the street, there is no reason that Etienne shouldn't see 15-20 opportunities on Sunday.

He should be viewed as a low-end RB2 in Week 10, with high-end RB2 upside. We are not afraid to plug him right back in our lineups this week. They paid him a lot of money to be their lead back, and that's how we expect him to be utilized upon his return.

RB Audric Estime, New Orleans Saints

There were a lot of fantasy owners hoping to get one more week out of Estime this week, but that is not going to be the case. With Etienne returning to action, we would not advise rolling with Estime in Week 10. He should be left on your bench and will most likely be droppable by Tuesday.

RB Alvin Kamara, New Orleans Saints

We know what Kamara is at this point. He's the change-of-pace back, and he's going to see somewhere in the range of five carries and five targets. That won't change with Etienne returning. Kamara should be viewed as a shaky flex option at best.

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