Fantasy Football Injury Impact: With Bhayshul Tuten Being A Game-Time Call, Scoop Up Chris Rodriguez Jr

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Bhayshul Tuten is dealing with a foot/ankle injury coming off a monster game against the Indianapolis Colts in London. He seems to be leaning toward being on the right side of questionable, but will be a game-time decision.

Tuten (ankle/foot) is feeling better Wednesday but is likely to be a game-time decision Thursday versus the Ravens, per head coach Liam Coen.



Via @_John_Shipley pic.twitter.com/9wqXuoZvDF — RotoWire Fantasy Football (@RotoWireNFL) November 4, 2026

The quick turnaround could lead to him taking the week off or being limited in Week 9 against the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday Night Football. If you are relying on Tuten this week, be sure to go scoop up Chris Rodriguez Jr off of your waiver wire if he's available, just in case Tuten ends up being inactive.

Fantasy Impact

RB Bhayshul Tuten, Jacksonville Jaguars

Tuten missing this game would be extremely disappointing after his performance last week. He rushed for 104 yards and a touchdown, while tacking on two receptions for 55 yards and another touchdown. The excitement has never been higher for the second-year back.

We do expect him to play, but you should certainly be prepared if he doesn't. Make sure you hit your waiver wire and have a pivot option. The game being played on Thursday allows you to make a move and just cut someone if he ends up being active.

The big concern will be if he plays but is limited. If there is a report saying that he's going to be limited, then fantasy owners will have a decision to make. That's the downside of this game being played on Thursday. However, if he's active with no reason to believe that he will be severely limited, you are starting him this week without question.

RB Chris Rodriguez Jr, Jacksonville Jaguars

Rodriguez should not be on any waiver wires today. If you own Tuten or need a running back this week, he should be scooped up. If Tuten ends up being active, just cut him before the game, and you won't even lose a roster spot.

However, if he has that backfield to himself, he will have a ton of upside in what should be a blowout against the Ravens on Thursday. Baltimore will be starting Joe Fagnano, and the Jags should be running the ball a ton in the second half. That's the same blueprint that led to Tuten's monster Week 8 against the Colts.

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