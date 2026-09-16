Fantasy Football Injury Report: The Latest Updates On Joe Burrow, Zay Flowers, Brock Bowers, And All The Top Stars

All the latest fantasy football injury updates you need to know for Week 2.

Injury Report

Quarterbacks

Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals

Burrow is currently dealing with back tightness, but does appear to be in danger of missing Week 2.

Bengals QB Joe Burrow told reporters that he is dealing with “back tightness”, but he expects to play Sunday at Houston against the Texans. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 16, 2026

Sam Darnold, Seattle Seahawks

Darnold has been ruled out for Week 2, but is not expected to land on injured reserve. Drew Lock is expected to get the start.

Kyler Murray, Minnesota Vikings

Murray has not yet cleared the league's concussion protocol but has been able to get in a limited practice. If he is ruled out, Carson Wentz is expected to start.

Tua Tagovailoa, Atlanta Falcons

Tua has not been able to practice this week, Michael Penix Jr. is not expected to be ready to play this week, and now Cooper Rush is dealing with a back injury. This is a disastrous situation. Rookie Jack Strand would be the starter if none of them can suit up.

Running Backs

TreVeyon Henderson, New England Patriots

Henderson has been doing more at practice this week and looks like he is trending in the right direction to play in Week 2. This is a situation you should continue to monitor until we get official word.

Jordan Mason, Minnesota Vikings

Mason has been placed on IR with a thumb fracture. He will miss at least the next four games, with Aaron Jones likely stepping in as the starter.

Dylan Sampson, Cleveland Browns

Sampson has been placed on IR with a knee injury, which could open up more targets for Quinshon Judkins in the passing attack.

Wide Receivers

Zay Flowers, Baltimore Ravens

Flowers is yet to return to practice after re-aggravating a hamstring injury in Week 1. He could be in serious danger of missing Week 2. With rookie Ja'Kobi Lane also being placed on IR with a wrist fracture, Rashod Bateman could be the Ravens' WR1 this week.

Ladd McConkey, Los Angeles Chargers

As of Wednesday, McConkey has not been able to practice this week due to a rib injury he suffered when taking a huge hit on Sunday. His status is very much up in the air for Week 2. The team signing Marques Valdez-Scantling is certainly a cause for concern. His absence would be a boost for Quentin Johnston, Tre Harris, and David Njoku.

De'Zhaun Stribling, San Francisco 49ers

Stribling has been placed on IR due to an ankle injury he suffered in Week 1. His absence should lead to more targets for both Deebo Samuel and Demarcus Robinson.

Tight Ends

Brock Bowers, Las Vegas Raiders

Bowers is still recovering from his knee procedure. The Raiders have been overly optimistic, but it just comes off as them lying to the media, as they did before Week 1. We would be shocked if he was actually able to play this week. Michael Mayer should be in line for another start.

Chig Okonkwo, Washington Commanders

Okonkwo exited with a hamstring injury in Week 1 and has not been able to practice yet this week. John Bates and Ben Sinnott would be the next tight ends up. Neither is a reliable fantasy option.

Jake Tonges, San Francisco 49ers

Tonges has been placed on IR after tearing his MCL and will miss the remainder of the season. With George Kittle still working his way back from a ruptured Achilles, Luke Farrell could see more playing time than usual as the TE2.

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