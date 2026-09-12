Fantasy Football Injury Report Week 1: Malik Nabers Could Be Out, And Jeremiyah Love Is A Game-Time Call

Before you set your lineups for Week 1, you need to know all the latest injury updates. This is our Week 1 injury report.

Injury Report

Quarterbacks

Tua Tagovailoa, Atlanta Falcons

After injuring his oblique in practice Thursday, Tua has been ruled out for Week 1. With Michael Penix Jr. also inactive, Cooper Rush will get the start. This is tough news for all the Falcons pass-catchers.

Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs

After tearing his ACL late in 2025, Mahomes is practicing in full and should be good to go on Monday Night Football.

Running Backs

Jeremiyah Love, Arizona Cardinals

Love will be a game-time decision after suffering a high-ankle sprain early in the preseason. Tyler Allgeier becomes a very interesting play if Love is inactive.

Ashton Jeanty, Las Vegas Raiders

Jeanty will play on Sunday afternoon against the Miami Dolphins.

Breece Hall, New York Jets

Hall has been nursing a groin injury but looks to be good to go for Week 1.

Jonathon Brooks, Carolina Panthers

After dealing with soreness and a groin injury all week, Brooks is expected to play on Sunday. It's unclear how the team will split the snaps between Brooks and Chuba Hubbard.

Jacory Croskey-Merritt, Washington Commanders

JCM is expected to play through a groin injury this week and is projected to start ahead of Rachaad White.

Alvin Kamara, New Orleans Saints

Surprisingly, Kamara is questionable for Week 1 after looking like he'd miss some time. However, you should not be starting him this week or most likely all season.

Wide Receivers

Malik Nabers, New York Giants

After looking likely to play in Week 1, Nabers suddenly seems very questionable with his knee issues. We still think he plays, but you should be monitoring him closely. Isaiah Likely and Malachi Fields will get a bump if he misses the game.

Rome Odunze, Chicago Bears

Odunze is listed as questionable with a calf injury this week. We expect him to play, but he's not a lock.

Emeka Egbuka, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Egbuka has overcome his toe injury and will play. His teammate Jalen McMillan has been officially listed as doubtful.

Ja'Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals

Chase is good to go after hyperextending his knee in training camp. Tee Higgins will also play too after dealing with a minor heel injury.

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