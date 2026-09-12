Fantasy Football Injury Report Week 1: Malik Nabers Could Be Out, And Jeremiyah Love Is A Game-Time Call
Before you set your lineups for Week 1, you need to know all the latest injury updates. This is our Week 1 injury report.
Injury Report
Quarterbacks
Tua Tagovailoa, Atlanta Falcons
After injuring his oblique in practice Thursday, Tua has been ruled out for Week 1. With Michael Penix Jr. also inactive, Cooper Rush will get the start. This is tough news for all the Falcons pass-catchers.
Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs
After tearing his ACL late in 2025, Mahomes is practicing in full and should be good to go on Monday Night Football.
Running Backs
Jeremiyah Love, Arizona Cardinals
Love will be a game-time decision after suffering a high-ankle sprain early in the preseason. Tyler Allgeier becomes a very interesting play if Love is inactive.
Ashton Jeanty, Las Vegas Raiders
Jeanty will play on Sunday afternoon against the Miami Dolphins.
Breece Hall, New York Jets
Hall has been nursing a groin injury but looks to be good to go for Week 1.
Jonathon Brooks, Carolina Panthers
After dealing with soreness and a groin injury all week, Brooks is expected to play on Sunday. It's unclear how the team will split the snaps between Brooks and Chuba Hubbard.
Jacory Croskey-Merritt, Washington Commanders
JCM is expected to play through a groin injury this week and is projected to start ahead of Rachaad White.
Alvin Kamara, New Orleans Saints
Surprisingly, Kamara is questionable for Week 1 after looking like he'd miss some time. However, you should not be starting him this week or most likely all season.
Wide Receivers
Malik Nabers, New York Giants
After looking likely to play in Week 1, Nabers suddenly seems very questionable with his knee issues. We still think he plays, but you should be monitoring him closely. Isaiah Likely and Malachi Fields will get a bump if he misses the game.
Rome Odunze, Chicago Bears
Odunze is listed as questionable with a calf injury this week. We expect him to play, but he's not a lock.
Emeka Egbuka, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Egbuka has overcome his toe injury and will play. His teammate Jalen McMillan has been officially listed as doubtful.
Ja'Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals
Chase is good to go after hyperextending his knee in training camp. Tee Higgins will also play too after dealing with a minor heel injury.
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Mark Morales-Smith is a father of five, a former college football scout and semi-pro football player. Morales-Smith is a long-time competitive fantasy football player with well over a decade of professional writing experience at multiple high-level sites, including Sports Illustrated, FullTime Fantasy, FantasySP, and more.Follow CoolCutter21