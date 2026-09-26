Fantasy Football Injury Reports Week 3: The Latest On Brock Bowers, Zay Flowers, And All The Top Stars

The weekend is here, and we now have a lot more clarity on our fantasy stars' health status for this week's game. Before you set your lineups, you need all the latest injury updates on all the top stars. This is our final fantasy football injury report for Week 3.



Quarterbacks



Sam Darnold, Seattle Seahawks



Darnold is set to return to the starting lineup after practicing in full to finish the week. He is an upgrade for all the pass-catchers in Seattle.



Caleb Williams, Chicago Bears



Williams is not expected to play this week due to the hamstring injury he suffered in Week 2; however, Tyson Bagent is also in the concussion protocol. It's looking like Case Keenum is the favorite to get the start for the Bears this week, but we likely won't know for sure until later today because the Bears play on Monday Night Football.



Running Backs



Rico Dowdle, Pittsburgh Steelers



Dowdle has been ruled out for Week 3 due to a toe injury. Jaylen Warren is listed as questionable but is expected to play and should see all the opportunities he can handle on Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals.



Jonah Coleman, Denver Broncos



In a surprising twist of fate from where we were at the beginning of the week, Coleman has been ruled out for Week 3 with an ankle injury, and it looks like both JK Dobbins and RJ Harvey will likely be able to play.



Travis Etienne, New Orleans Saints



Etienne popped up with a hamstring injury this week, but has been removed from the injury report and should be good to go for Week 3.



Aaron Jones, Minnesota Vikings



Jones was dealing with a knee issue this week, which always felt more like veteran maintenance for an aging back. Nevertheless, he has been removed from the injury report and is good to go for Sunday's game.



Tony Pollard, Tennessee Titans



Pollard had been dealing with an ankle injury this week, but was a full participant in Friday's practice and is expected to play this week.



Wide Receivers



Puka Nacua, Los Angeles Rams



Nacua is once again doubtful for Week 3. He is not going to play in this game. However, the Rams will get Jordan Whittington back. Davante Adams should still be viewed as the clear-cut WR1 for LA.



Nico Collins, Houston Texans



Collins has been ruled out for Week 3 with a hamstring injury. Xavier Hutchinson and Dalton Schultz should continue to see increased targets along with Kayshon Boutte and Jaylin Noel.



Zay Flowers, Baltimore Ravens



Flowers flew to Brazil with the Ravens and was in uniform practicing on Friday. He is still very questionable for Sunday's game, but there is now some hope that he can get out there.



DJ Moore, Buffalo Bills



Moore is a game-time decision for Week 3 after suffering a shoulder injury in Week 2. This is a situation you will have to monitor until the inactives come out on Sunday. The good news is the Bills play on the early slate this week.



Jalen Coker, Carolina Panthers



Coker is listed as questionable for Week 3, but is expected to play. It would be a surprise if he can't play on Sunday.



Adonai Mitchell, New York Jets



Mitchell is dealing with a finger injury and is considered questionable for Week 3. It sounds like he should play, but it's not a sure thing.



Caleb Douglas, Miami Dolphins



Douglas has been ruled out for Week 3 due to an ankle injury. His absence should open up more opportunities for Malik Washington and rookie Chris Bell.



Michael Pittman Jr., Pittsburgh Steelers



After missing Week 2, Pittman is questionable for Week 3, but after getting in a few limited practices to finish out the week, he looks to be trending in the right direction.



Tight Ends



Brock Bowers, Las Vegas Raiders



After getting in a few limited practices this week, Bowers did not practice on Friday, which head coach Klint Kubiak is saying was planned. Take anything that guy says with a grain of salt, though. This is a situation you should monitor until the inactives release on Sunday.



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