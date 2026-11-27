The Jaguars are trending toward starting Chris Rodriguez Jr. in Week 12. That is because Bhayshul Tuten aggravated his ankle in Week 11 and is expected to miss that game. It certainly changes the landscape of the Jaguars' rushing attack, so I'll keep an eye on it and let you know. Here's what fantasy managers can expect.

Fantasy Football Impact

If Tuten is out, expect Rodriguez to carry a high workload. He is the only other running back who has been somewhat involved in the Jaguars' offense recently.

Since Week 8, only the other running back, Ameer Abdullah, has recorded a rushing attempt. Over the last four games, Rodriguez has recorded 24 rushing attempts, while Abdullah has 13.

It's also worth remembering that Rodriguez has a history with his head coach, Liam Coen. In 2021, Coen was the Offensive Coordinator at the University of Kentucky, where Rodriguez had played. Once 2025 free agency hit, he brought in his former student, and it has gone well.

Rodriguez is averaging 4.1 yards per attempt, the same as Tuten. He has 4 rushing touchdowns, one fewer than Tuten. Rodriguez also ranks 13th out of 44 qualified running backs in PFF Rushing Grade.

Tuten has had a splendid season, and I certainly don't expect Rodriguez to match that top-10 ranking. However, the usage should certainly make Rodriguez a must-start, top-20 running back in fantasy football.

As for Abdullah and the RB3, LeQuint Allen, neither are fantasy viable.

In Week 12, the Jaguars compete against the Tennessee Titans. They rank 13th-worst in fantasy points allowed to running backs, and they should comfortably trail the Jaguars in this game hosted in Jacksonville.

Bhayshul Tuten Injury Update

Tuten aggravated his ankle this past Sunday, listed as a Grade 1 Pedal Ankle Sprain/Pull, according to DraftSharks. As of Friday afternoon, he hasn't been ruled out, but all signs point to Tuten sitting out. Especially out of an abundance of caution, given the Jaguars are in the driver's seat to win the AFC South.

As per Deepak Chona, MD. SMA, Tuten playing would carry a very high risk of reinjury. It doesn't make much sense for him to suit up. The Jaguars really do trust this offense to run just fine with Rodriguez as their starting running back. Facing the Titans, it is also a high-leverage spot to keep Tuten inactive, against a relatively easy opponent on paper.

Fantasy managers should plan for Tuten to miss Week 12. Click here to scan some streaming options.

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