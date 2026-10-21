Fantasy Football Injury Update: Breece Hall Still Not Practicing, Potentially Fortifying Braelon Allen’s Role

Breece Hall has been sidelined for three straight games for the New York Jets with a quad injury. On the Wednesday before the Jets face the Miami Dolphins in Week 7, Hall is still absent from practice, though head coach Aaron Glenn isn’t ruling him out for Sunday’s contest.

Breece Hall (quadriceps) will not practice Wednesday, but head coach Aaron Glenn "is not ruling him out for Week 7."



Via @Al_Iannazzone pic.twitter.com/01AKBUn9Tk — RotoWire Fantasy Football (@RotoWireNFL) October 21, 2026

If Hall misses his fourth consecutive game, Braelon Allen remains a viable RB2, especially in a favorable matchup against the Dolphins.

How does Hall’s injury update affect the Jets’ backfield from a fantasy football perspective?

All stats used in this article are from PFF or Sumer Sports unless stated otherwise. Fantasy rankings and fantasy point totals are courtesy of FantasyPros .

Fantasy Impact

Breece Hall, RB, New York Jets

New York Jets running back Breece Hall (20) celebrates a 43-yard reception against the Green Bay Packers during the third quarter at MetLife Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Before sustaining a quad injury in Week 3 against the Detroit Lions, Hall was the RB10 in fantasy points per game (17.0) through the first two weeks. What helped Hall was the fact that he hauled in all 10 of his targets for 102 receiving yards across his first three games.

In Hall’s absence, Allen has done enough to earn more touches moving forward, potentially capping Hall’s ceiling. Even if Hall returns in Week 7, he’s a risky RB2 or flex option because of Allen’s presence in the backfield and his three-week layoff.

Braelon Allen, RB, New York Jets

New York Jets running back Braelon Allen (0) runs the ball while New England Patriots cornerback Marcus Jones (25) defends during the second half at Gillette Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After scoring only 8.7 fantasy points in Week 4 sans Hall, Allen is the RB13 in fantasy points per game (15.5) over the last two weeks. Among 53 RBs with 25-plus attempts in 2026, Allen has the eighth-most yards after contact per attempt (3.58), ninth-most missed tackles forced (20), and ninth-most runs of 10-plus yards (10).

If Hall is inactive again in Week 7, Allen is a stellar RB2 or flex option in a fantastic spot against the Dolphins at home. Along with Miami’s defense ranking 27th in rushing success rate allowed (42.6%), they are coughing up the second-most fantasy points per game to RBs (25.8).

Isaiah Davis, RB, New York Jets

New York Jets running back Isaiah Davis (32) warms up before the game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Isaiah Davis hasn’t earned a notable role behind Allen amid the ongoing absence of Hall. That being said, David touched the ball a season-high eight times in Week 6 for only 26 yards.

The positive metrics for Allen have led to the Jets making Davis an afterthought in the offense, rather than deploying Davis as a change-of-pace option. Once Hall returns, Davis’ already non-existent fantasy football value will crater even further.