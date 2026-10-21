Fantasy Football Injury Update: Breece Hall Still Not Practicing, Potentially Fortifying Braelon Allen’s Role
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Breece Hall has been sidelined for three straight games for the New York Jets with a quad injury. On the Wednesday before the Jets face the Miami Dolphins in Week 7, Hall is still absent from practice, though head coach Aaron Glenn isn’t ruling him out for Sunday’s contest.
If Hall misses his fourth consecutive game, Braelon Allen remains a viable RB2, especially in a favorable matchup against the Dolphins.
How does Hall’s injury update affect the Jets’ backfield from a fantasy football perspective?
All stats used in this article are from PFF or Sumer Sports unless stated otherwise. Fantasy rankings and fantasy point totals are courtesy of FantasyPros.
Fantasy Impact
Breece Hall, RB, New York Jets
Before sustaining a quad injury in Week 3 against the Detroit Lions, Hall was the RB10 in fantasy points per game (17.0) through the first two weeks. What helped Hall was the fact that he hauled in all 10 of his targets for 102 receiving yards across his first three games.
In Hall’s absence, Allen has done enough to earn more touches moving forward, potentially capping Hall’s ceiling. Even if Hall returns in Week 7, he’s a risky RB2 or flex option because of Allen’s presence in the backfield and his three-week layoff.
Braelon Allen, RB, New York Jets
After scoring only 8.7 fantasy points in Week 4 sans Hall, Allen is the RB13 in fantasy points per game (15.5) over the last two weeks. Among 53 RBs with 25-plus attempts in 2026, Allen has the eighth-most yards after contact per attempt (3.58), ninth-most missed tackles forced (20), and ninth-most runs of 10-plus yards (10).
If Hall is inactive again in Week 7, Allen is a stellar RB2 or flex option in a fantastic spot against the Dolphins at home. Along with Miami’s defense ranking 27th in rushing success rate allowed (42.6%), they are coughing up the second-most fantasy points per game to RBs (25.8).
Isaiah Davis, RB, New York Jets
Isaiah Davis hasn’t earned a notable role behind Allen amid the ongoing absence of Hall. That being said, David touched the ball a season-high eight times in Week 6 for only 26 yards.
The positive metrics for Allen have led to the Jets making Davis an afterthought in the offense, rather than deploying Davis as a change-of-pace option. Once Hall returns, Davis’ already non-existent fantasy football value will crater even further.
Skyler Carlin is an experienced sports writer and editor with nearly a decade of experience covering the NFL, NBA, MLB, college football, college basketball, and soccer for FanDuel Research and USA Today. Outside of writing, he enjoys cooking, watching movies, and playing video games.Follow skyler_carlin