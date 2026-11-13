Fantasy Football Injury Update: Carnell Tate Ruled Out, Clearing Way for Multiple Sleepers

The Tennessee Titans were hoping that their bye in Week 9 would allow rookie Carnell Tate to recover from a shoulder injury that sidelined him in Week 8. However, after failing to practice, the Titans have ruled Tate out for the Week 10 clash with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Carnell Tate (shoulder) was ruled out for Sunday's game against the Jaguars.



Via @jwyattsports pic.twitter.com/Af1wn0Nr3F — RotoWire Fantasy Football (@RotoWireNFL) November 13, 2026

With Tate inactive on Sunday, Wan’Dale Robinson, Chimere Dike, and Elic Ayomanor are expected to see increased snaps in Tennessee’s offense.

How does Tate’s inactive status affect the Titans’ WR room from a fantasy football perspective?

All stats used in this article are from PFF or Sumer Sports unless stated otherwise. Fantasy rankings and fantasy point totals are courtesy of FantasyPros .

Fantasy Impact

Wan’Dale Robinson, WR, Tennessee Titans

Tennessee Titans wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson (4) is tackled by Cincinnati Bengals cornerback DJ Turner II (0) in the first quarter at Paycor Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

When Tate was out for the Titans in Week 8 against the Cincinnati Bengals, Robinson led the offense in snaps (72) and routes run (47) as the primary slot WR. Robinson was also the WR15 in fantasy points (15.7) in Week 8 on the second-most targets (7) in Tennessee’s offense.

With the Jaguars giving up the eighth-fewest schedule-adjusted fantasy points per game to slot WRs (-1.6), Robinson is nothing more than a risky flex option for desperate managers.

Chimere Dike, WR, Tennessee Titans

Tennessee Titans wide receiver Chimere Dike (17) scores a touchdown in the second half against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Dike logged the second-most snaps (63) and routes run (40) in Week 8 sans Tate, finishing with 5 catches for 71 yards and a score. As a result, Dike was the WR10 in fantasy points (18.1) in Week 8.

It was Dike who directly replaced Tate as the Z receiver in Tennessee’s offense, so I’d expect the same to happen on Sunday against the Jaguars. I’d much rather take a chance on Dike than Robinson, especially with Jacksonville permitting the 10th-most schedule-adjusted fantasy points per game to outside WRs (+2.4).

Elic Ayomanor, WR, Tennessee Titans

Tennessee Titans wide receiver Elic Ayomanor (5) makes a catch during pre-game warmups against the Philadelphia Eagles at Nissan Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ayomanor rotated with veteran Calvin Ridley as the X receiver on the outside in Week 8 when Tate was ruled out the first time. With 50 snaps and 30 routes run against the Bengals, Ayomanor produced only 3 receptions for 34 yards on 5 targets.

Of the healthy wideouts on the Titans, I’d avoid using either Ayomanor or Ridley unless you’re absolutely desperate in deeper leagues.