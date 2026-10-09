Fantasy Football Injury Update: CeeDee Lamb’s Injury Could Provide Boost for George Pickens

Fantasy football managers who roster CeeDee Lamb were disappointed to see the talented wideout finish with only nine yards on two receptions in Week 5 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. To make matters worse, Lamb suffered a quad injury in the second half of Thursday’s loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

It’s since been reported that Lamb sustained a quad bruise and it isn’t a long-term injury.

CeeDee Lamb is believed to be dealing with a "quad bruise" that is "not considered to be serious."



Via @RapSheet pic.twitter.com/Gl7ki4k5ZA — RotoWire Fantasy Football (@RotoWireNFL) October 9, 2026

How does Lamb’s injury update affect Dallas’ wide receiver room from a fantasy football perspective?

All stats used in this article are from PFF or Sumer Sports unless stated otherwise. Fantasy rankings and fantasy point totals are courtesy of FantasyPros .

Fantasy Impact

CeeDee Lamb, WR, Dallas Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Ceedee Lamb (88) catches a pass agains the Houston Texans at Reliant Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Before posting only 2.9 fantasy points in Week 5 on Thursday Night Football, Lamb had tallied 20-plus fantasy points in three straight games, including 41.3 points in Week 4. Even with the dud Lamb produced against the Bucs, he’s the WR4 in fantasy points per game (23.0).

Although it appears that Lamb avoided something serious, it remains to be seen if he misses any time for the Dallas Cowboys. If Lamb is sidelined for at least a game, George Pickens and Ryan Flournoy would see increased usage in the offense.

George Pickens, WR, Dallas Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens (3) reacts after scoring a touchdown during the second half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at AT&T Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With Lamb having a quiet outing and suffering an injury on Thursday night, Pickens logged a season-best 28.0 fantasy points against the Buccaneers. Before his stellar outing in the defeat to Tampa Bay, Pickens was the WR39 in fantasy points per game (10.1).

Pickens scored 31-plus fantasy points in two of his three games without Lamb active in 2025, and he finished last season as the WR6 in fantasy points per game (17.2) with Lamb limited by an ankle injury throughout the year. In a scenario where Lamb misses time for the Cowboys, Pickens becomes a definitive WR1 in his absence.

Ryan Flournoy, WR, Dallas Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Ryan Flournoy (19)makes a catch against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the second half at AT&T Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While Ryan Flournoy was the WR80 in fantasy points per game (5.9) entering Week 5, he notched a season-high 12.0 fantasy points against the Buccaneers. Flournoy has the third-most passing-down snaps (167) among the Cowboys’ WRs this season.

On top of that, Flournoy has the highest route rate (93.4%) and the most yards after the catch per reception (6.6) of Dallas’ wideouts that have at least 100 passing-down snaps this season. Even though Pickens would be the clear No. 1 target if Lamb is inactive, Flournoy would be a solid flex option in deeper leagues.