Fantasy Football Injury Update: CeeDee Lamb’s Injury Could Provide Boost for George Pickens
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Fantasy football managers who roster CeeDee Lamb were disappointed to see the talented wideout finish with only nine yards on two receptions in Week 5 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. To make matters worse, Lamb suffered a quad injury in the second half of Thursday’s loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
It’s since been reported that Lamb sustained a quad bruise and it isn’t a long-term injury.
How does Lamb’s injury update affect Dallas’ wide receiver room from a fantasy football perspective?
All stats used in this article are from PFF or Sumer Sports unless stated otherwise. Fantasy rankings and fantasy point totals are courtesy of FantasyPros.
Fantasy Impact
CeeDee Lamb, WR, Dallas Cowboys
Before posting only 2.9 fantasy points in Week 5 on Thursday Night Football, Lamb had tallied 20-plus fantasy points in three straight games, including 41.3 points in Week 4. Even with the dud Lamb produced against the Bucs, he’s the WR4 in fantasy points per game (23.0).
Although it appears that Lamb avoided something serious, it remains to be seen if he misses any time for the Dallas Cowboys. If Lamb is sidelined for at least a game, George Pickens and Ryan Flournoy would see increased usage in the offense.
George Pickens, WR, Dallas Cowboys
With Lamb having a quiet outing and suffering an injury on Thursday night, Pickens logged a season-best 28.0 fantasy points against the Buccaneers. Before his stellar outing in the defeat to Tampa Bay, Pickens was the WR39 in fantasy points per game (10.1).
Pickens scored 31-plus fantasy points in two of his three games without Lamb active in 2025, and he finished last season as the WR6 in fantasy points per game (17.2) with Lamb limited by an ankle injury throughout the year. In a scenario where Lamb misses time for the Cowboys, Pickens becomes a definitive WR1 in his absence.
Ryan Flournoy, WR, Dallas Cowboys
While Ryan Flournoy was the WR80 in fantasy points per game (5.9) entering Week 5, he notched a season-high 12.0 fantasy points against the Buccaneers. Flournoy has the third-most passing-down snaps (167) among the Cowboys’ WRs this season.
On top of that, Flournoy has the highest route rate (93.4%) and the most yards after the catch per reception (6.6) of Dallas’ wideouts that have at least 100 passing-down snaps this season. Even though Pickens would be the clear No. 1 target if Lamb is inactive, Flournoy would be a solid flex option in deeper leagues.
Skyler Carlin is an experienced sports writer and editor with nearly a decade of experience covering the NFL, NBA, MLB, college football, college basketball, and soccer for FanDuel Research and USA Today. Outside of writing, he enjoys cooking, watching movies, and playing video games.Follow skyler_carlin