Emeka Egbuka was inactive for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 7, and the second-year wideout is trending toward being out in Week 8. With Egbuka missing Friday’s practice, head coach Todd Bowles revealed that Egbuka will be out for a second straight game, despite clearing concussion protocol.

Emeka Egbuka (foot), per head coach Todd Bowles, won't play in Sunday's game against the Falcons despite clearing concussion protocol.



Via @ScottSBucs pic.twitter.com/2MNKAzBFJf — RotoWire Fantasy Football (@RotoWireNFL) October 30, 2026

With Egbuka ruled out, Ted Hurst III, Chris Godwin Jr., and Tez Johnson should see more opportunities.

How does Egbuka’s injury update affect the Buccaneers’ WR room from a fantasy football perspective?

All stats used in this article are from PFF or Sumer Sports unless stated otherwise. Fantasy rankings and fantasy point totals are courtesy of FantasyPros .

Fantasy Impact

Ted Hurst III, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Ted Hurst III (17) in action during the game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Hurst was positioned well in Egbuka’s absence in Week 7, only for the rookie wideout to score 0 fantasy points against the Carolina Panthers. However, Baker Mayfield threw the ball only 11 times in the Buccaneers’ 43-13 win over the Panthers.

In Week 8, Tampa Bay will face the Atlanta Falcons, who are giving up the fourth-most schedule-adjusted fantasy points per game to outside WRs (+6.0) and the fewest schedule-adjusted fantasy points per game to slot WRs (-6.6). With that in mind, Hurst is a viable WR3 or flex option in deeper leagues with Egbuka inactive.

Chris Godwin Jr., WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin Jr. (14) runs against Carolina Panthers cornerback Akayleb Evans (29) during the second half at Bank of America Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Godwin led the Buccaneers in targets (5) and receptions (4) in the team’s Week 7 win over the Panthers. At the same time, Godwin had just 27 receiving yards, and he’s failed to score double-digit fantasy points in all seven of his starts in 2026.

As mentioned above, the Falcons excel against slot WRs, and Godwin leads the Bucs in slot rate (54.8%). A lack of upside makes Godwin a risky option without Egbuka.

Tez Johnson, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Tez Johnson (15) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Carolina Panthers during the second half at Bank of America Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Johnson had the most receiving yards (33) and the lone receiving TD by a Tampa Bay pass-catcher in Week 7 against the Panthers. With Egbuka sidelined, Johnson had a season-high 65.1% snap rate and a team-high 17.0-yard average depth of target in the win over Carolina.

Once again, with Godwin handling most of the slot snaps, Hurst and Johnson are positioned better against the Falcons as the primary outside WRs in Tampa Bay’s aerial attack. While I’d check to see if there are better options available, Johnson should be viewed as a boom-or-bust option in Week 8.