Fantasy Football Injury Update: How Garrett Wilson's Return Will Impact Adonai Mitchell And Omar Cooper Jr

New York Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson was forced to miss Week 9 with a concussion, but on Thursday, he practiced for the second consecutive day this week. It looks like he is likely to return in Week 10, when the Jets host the Buffalo Bills. His return would have ripple effects throughout the Jets' passing attack.

Garrett Wilson (concussion) is practicing Thursday for a second straight day.



Via @antwanstaley pic.twitter.com/k3WyjPYG4L — RotoWire Fantasy Football (@RotoWireNFL) November 12, 2026

Fantasy Impact

WR Garrett Wilson, New York Jets

It has been an up-and-down season for Wilson, which is the product of having to play for a terrible Jets franchise with a mediocre quarterback like Geno Smith. However, if he is cleared to play, he'd be returning to a fantastic matchup this week against the Buffalo Bills.

Not only should the game script call for the Jets to throw the ball early and often, but the Bills are also allowing the eighth-most fantasy points to wide receivers this season. Concussions can be tricky, so be sure to continue to monitor his status until he is fully cleared for Sunday's game.

WR Adonai Mitchell, New York Jets

Mitchell can't be trusted, but he also can't be ignored. In Week 7, he caught none of his three targets; in Week 8, he caught seven of nine targets for 142 yards and a touchdown. However, in Week 9, with Wilson out, he failed to catch any of his seven targets.

Mitchell's production seems to be somewhat random and dependent on whether Smith can throw an accurate pass and whether or not Mitchell remembers how to catch. Common sense would suggest that Wilson's return would hurt Mitchell, but the data doesn't necessarily play out that way. Regardless of Wilson's health, Mitchell should be considered a risky flex option with both high upside and a low floor.

WR Omar Cooper Jr, New York Jets

We do not trust Cooper at all if Wilson and Mitchell are both active. He is clearly the WR3 when both of them are active, and his floor is not worth the risk. Assuming Wilson plays in Week 10, Cooper should be left on your bench. If he happens to have a big game, we can live with that decision.



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