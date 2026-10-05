Fantasy Football Injury Update: Lamar Jackson's Ankle Injury Could Have A Widespread Impact

The Baltimore Ravens lost their star quarterback, Lamar Jackson, in Week 4 due to an ankle injury. He was replaced by Tyler Huntley, as the Ravens were able to hang on to defeat the Tennessee Titans 24-18. When Jackson went down late in the second quarter, he had completed 15 of his 20 pass attempts for 222 yards and two touchdowns, adding 20 more yards on the ground.



Jackson is scheduled to undergo an MRI today on his injured ankle. If he is forced to miss time, Huntley would likely take over as the starting quarterback until Jackson is able to return.



Ravens QB Lamar Jackson is scheduled to undergo an MRI on his ankle today after leaving the stadium Sunday in a walking boot. pic.twitter.com/kBCj559gf3 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 5, 2026

Fantasy Impact



QB Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens



If Jackson is forced to miss any time, it would be devastating for fantasy owners. He is an elite QB1 with as much upside as any player in the league. The hope here is that he suffered a low-ankle sprain and not a high-ankle sprain.



If this is just a low-ankle sprain, it's possible he returns next week; however, a high-ankle sprain could linger deep into the season and even cost him a stint on the IR. This is particularly troubling for a quarterback like Jackson, whose value is so intertwined with his mobility.



The Ravens play the Atlanta Falcons next week on Sunday Night Football, which only further complicates this situation. If Jackson does end up being a game-time decision, you'll have to have either Huntley or Michael Penix Jr. on your roster just in case you have to pivot. With the Buffalo Bills and Los Angeles Rams playing on Monday Night Football, you won't find a streaming option there.



QB Tyler Huntley, Baltimore Ravens



While Huntley does have some upside, he is not a viable fantasy option as anything more than a desperation streamer. If you don't end up waiting until the last minute for news on Jackson, you should be able to find a better option than Huntley on your waiver wire.



His ceiling is about 190 passing yards, 50 rushing yards, and two touchdowns, and that's essentially the best-case scenario. Hopefully we get a clear outlook on Jackson early in the week so we can avoid Huntley altogether.





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